“Break from Hunger” program aims to feed hungry children through $2 meal box

Best healthy snacks for back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nutrition is important to keep in mind when we think about kids going back to school. Snacks contribute a large part of children’s calories which is why parents should pay attention to selecting healthier options. “Things to look for when we’re looking at labels,...
Salvation Army to give out free school supplies at community fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will hold a backpack giveaway on Aug. 6. The first 500 children who come to the Back-to-School Community Fair and are between the ages of five and 12 will receive a backpack and school supplies. Parents must bring a valid ID in order for their child to receive a backpack. The giveaway will also have local vendors who will provide health information, games, toys and food.
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day. Chipotle is practically giving away guac. The restaurant is offering guacamole...
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend. Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at...
Clear the Shelters: Halo, Jasmine, & Julietta (August 1, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are helping local animal shelters and rescues Clear the Shelters!. Halo is a young mixed breed up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and she’s spayed, which means she is ready to go home!
Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alcoholic beverages have been a part of celebratory occasions and even used for medicinal reasons since ancient times. Some historians say the ancient Greeks mixed alcohol with oil and honey, to create a cure for a variety of ailments. In more modern times, the...
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville. The free event will include free food, backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms. Along with entertainment, haircuts, immunizations, a dental bus, a CPR demo and much more. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
School supplies, children’s clothes to be given out at local church
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville will be giving out children’s clothes and school supplies at its back-to-school drive on Aug. 6. The drive-thru giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to noon at 1414 Sora Street. The clothes will be from The...
Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Fried chicken sliders, meatballs and ravioli and rice pudding: Best things we ate this week
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
Local man hopes his North Side barbershop will make a difference in the community
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Harold “Dudy” Duffy Jr. recently opened his own barbershop on the North side of Lafayette after cutting hair with his father for 34 years. His shop has been open for about six weeks, and so far business is booming. Dudy’s clientele ranges from loyal clients of 30 plus years to new […]
Shoppers take shelter from the rain inside shops of the Denham Springs Antique Village
A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm made it the perfect time for shoppers to stop into the stores of the Denham Springs Antique Village. The shops are located along North Range Avenue.
Faith Matters: Progression Church brings millennial melting pot together
The gumbo has been stirring since Brian Crain moved back to his native Louisiana. Crain left Texas eight years ago to found Progression Church in Baton Rouge, which has blossomed into an eclectic group of believers of various religious, ethnic, cultural, political and social backgrounds. "I love it because I...
Coca-Cola delivery truck backs into and injures worker near LSU Union
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – An accident near the LSU Union has sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning. A worker was unloading a Coca-Cola truck around 7:20 a.m. when somehow it backed into him. LSU thinks the brake may have slipped and led to this accident.
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
