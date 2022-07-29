Mayor signs Kingston rent control legislation

midhudsonnews.com
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston to establish rent guidelines board
KINGSTON – After signing the Emergency Tenant Protection Act legislation into law on July 29, Kingston Mayor Steven Noble said a Rent Guidelines Board will now be established. The city’s Department of Housing Initiatives will oversee the implementation of rent control in coordination with the State’s Division of Housing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis secures extension on its occupancy tax
PORT JERVIS – State legislation for the City of Port Jervis to continue its hotel/motel occupancy that was set to expire in September, has been extended through 2025. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislature sponsored by Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R, Deerpark) and Senator Michael Martucci (R, New Hampton). The...
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
No tuition increase in approved SUNY Westchester budget
WHITE PLAINS – Tuition at SUNY Westchester in the new academic year will be the same as last year with full-time tuition at $4,730. The college operating budget includes an increase in county sponsor support, which is significant since the college budget relies increasingly and predominantly on student tuition, county officials said.
News 12
Medline opens multimillion-dollar distribution center in Montgomery
Medline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new facility on Route 416 in Montgomery. The national company makes essential supplies for advanced hospital care and surgical kits. The $120 million building replaces the old one in Middletown. “This is really a milestone for Orange County. Over a 1 million-square-foot,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County’s solid fiscal condition is to the benefit of county programs, says exec
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County’s solid financial picture continues to benefit a number of programs and services, County Executive Marc Molinaro said. He said the county’s strong fiscal condition has a number of advantages. “We recognize that there remain significant challenges for families, farmers small businesses so we...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston mayor asks PSC to investigate Central Hudson’s system stability and redundancy
KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble has asked the State Public Service Commission to look at Central Hudson Gas and Electric’s response to three storms this year that have disrupted power in the City of Kingston – a February ice storm and two July thunderstorm events. In a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shandaken enacts short-term rental law
SHANDAKEN – The Town of Shandaken has adopted a short-term rental law that caps the total of non-resident rentals at 150. As of July 27, the town has processed 87 applications. The City of Newburgh is considering adoption of a similar law to protect city residential rental availabilities and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New cell tower expected to provide service in previously dark area
ROCK HILL – A Sullivan County-erected tower atop a Rock Hill peak is now in operation, with a public cell signal available to areas long unserved or underserved. “This represents the ‘perfect trifecta’ of services,” noted Legislator Alan Sorensen, whose district encompasses Rock Hill and the surrounding Town of Thompson. “Verizon is leasing space on our tower to provide cell service. We plan to utilize it ourselves for our emergency communications network. And ultimately we’ll offer wireless broadband via this tower, with signals reaching potentially as far away as Woodridge, Thompsonville and Yankee Lake.”
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Newburgh fire brings large mutual aid response
NEWBURGH – Fire in two buildings at 96 Overlook Place in the City of Newburgh Monday afternoon brought out a large mutual aid response from several area fire departments. The three-alarm fire was called in around 3:15 p.m., and an hour-and-a-half later, additional fire departments were called in to assist.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway in Harriman to undergo $6.7 million pavement improvement
HARRIMAN – A $6.7 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway is underway covering a 2.5-mile stretch between Woodbury to just north of exit 16 in Harriman that has some 92,000 vehicles traveling through daily. The project includes rebuilding three lanes of pavement both northbound and southbound by performing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg faces water shortage
TOWN OF FALLSBURG – The recent lack of rain and the influx of thousands of summer residents are taxing the Town of Fallsburg’s water supply. As a result, Town Supervisor Kathy Rappaport said they have imposed voluntary water restrictions for the time being. “Our water shortage is a...
Spring Valley residents taking sides over petition to dissolve local government
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Residents are taking sides over the future of a village in Rockland County. A petition drive is pushing people to vote on dissolving Spring Valley. Thursday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with some who are ready to fight to keep their local government.Spring Valley, New York is home to 35,000 people and a bit of a mystery over a petition to force a referendum on dissolving the village. "That's the great mystery ... We don't know anything about the origins," said Vivian Street. Street, a longtime resident, knows she doesn't want to see the village government eliminated with police, DPW...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh wants to hire part-time cops
NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Police Department is facing a shortage of sworn officers because of high turnover so the city administration wants to hire part-time cops to supplement the full-timers. Mayor Torrance Harvey said officers continue to be “poached” by other departments that pay significantly more, making for the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large residential rental project to be constructed on Beacon waterfront
BEACON – Construction on the 246-unit 22 Edgewater Place residential rental property is underway with expectations that it will ease the housing crunch in the City of Beacon. A 2020 study found that Beacon has a zero percent market rate housing vacancy rate. Rodney Weber, founder of Weber Projects...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie policeman marks anniversary by retiring
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Police Department lost another veteran officer to retirement on Friday. Officer Ed Fenichel retired on the anniversary of his 20th year with the department. His retirement is just one of many in the past 12 months that are creating a manpower shortage in the department.
Comments / 6