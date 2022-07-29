ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Heat wave scorches Pacific Northwest, echoing brutal 2021 stretch

By Evan Bush
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell, officials say

Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is...
OREGON STATE
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Washington State
NBC News

McKinney wildfire blazing through California and towards Oregon

California is in a state of emergency as the McKinney Fire rips through the Klamath National Forest and expanded rapidly over the weekend. It is now the largest wildfire in California in 2022 and is raging towards the Oregon border. Firefighters are struggling to save anything they can as homes and trees are being destroyed. The fire spans more than 85 square miles and has already claimed two lives.Aug. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelundreport.org

Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full

A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
NBC News

California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#The Pacific Northwest#Air Conditioning
The Associated Press

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. The fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we’re in triple digit temperatures,” said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokeswoman at Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 1st)

On tonight’s broadcast: Kentucky is recovering following a historic flash flood catastrophe that killed at least 35 people. California is in a state of emergency as the McKinney Fire rips through the Klamath National Forest and expanded rapidly over the weekend. NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews the parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine veteran who went missing in Syria.Aug. 2, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year. “That was really important for this team to make a killer run and get down the racetrack,” Force said. “We had answers to our first two runs and made a solid pass on the third one. I wasn’t expecting that in the heat, but (crew chief David) Grubnic said he wanted to push and wanted to get us in the top of the field. It was pretty outstanding for this team.” Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock.
NBC News

NBC News

424K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy