Where are they now? The most iconic stars from Neighbours

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Pass us a tissue because Neighbours - the iconic Australian soap - has come to an end.

The final episodes of the soap have already been aired in Australia and UK viewers will wave goodbye to the characters on Friday evening on Channel 5 after seeing them daily for around 37 years.

Talk about end of an era...

The show has nurtured all sorts of talent from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie so as we hear the opening theme tune croon one final time, let's take a look back at the biggest stars that appeared on the show and take a gander at where they are now.

Buckle up because it's nostalgia time:

Kylie Minogue

She shot to fame because of her on-screen romance with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan (more on him later). What's she up to now? We don't have to tell you surely. Kylie Minogue is one of the biggest musicians out there.

Minogue and Donovan returned for the show's finale, much to the delight of eager fans:

Margot Robbie

Robbie left the soap in 2011 and since then has become an a-list household name. Now based in the US, she has gone on to star in Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and more.

While her appearance in the finale is said to be over Zoom, the actress sent a case of Champagne to the set to mark the show's end.

Nice of her.


Russell Crowe

Before he became known for films like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind and The Loudest Voice, in the late 80s Crowe played Kenny Larkin in four episodes.

See, literally everyone has been on Neighbours.



Jason Donovan

After a stint on the soap, Donovan moved to the UK where he launched his successful music career. He's even appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice, a metric of success if we ever saw one.

And keeping things a family affair, Jason's daughter Jemma also starred on the soap.

Cute.


Liam Hemsworth

Since the soap, Hemsworth has been in a fair few blockbusters including The Hunger Games, Knowing and The Dressmaker.

He was also briefly married to another famous face, (not one who appeared on Neighbours though) Miley Cyrus.


Natalie Imbruglia

Before she was belting out her cover of 'Torn', Imbruglia played Beth in Neighbours for three years.

When she left, her debut album Left of the Middle sold seven million copies worldwide, and she has released five albums since and won a whole host of awards including two Brit Awards.

Not a bad career.


Guy Pearce

Guy became famous on the soap thanks to his portrayal of Mike Young from 1986 until 1989. Then he left and has been in a number of big films including Factory Girl , The Hurt Locker, Iron Man 3 and Mary Queen of Scots.

Reflecting on his time on the soap, he wrote on Instagram on December 2020: "I was just 18 and a tad nervous. I met wonderful people and have great memories. I'll always appreciate this incredible opportunity."



Ian Smith

Who is Ian Smith you might ask? But who is Harold, you wouldn't. Harold Bishop first appeared on our screens in 1987 and appeared on and off throughout the years and even came back for the finale.

Smith, who played the character has starred in other roles too, like the 2021 series How to Stay Married but it is Neighbours that really puts him on the map.


Because that's when good neighbours become good friends...

Indy100

Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo at London gig where a band was playing songs from his video games

The legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk made a surprise appearance at a gig in East London on Saturday night and got on stage to sing two songs with a band who perform tracks from his videogames. 54-year-old Hawk was due to host an 'evening with' event at the London Palladium which was unfortunately cancelled. Prior to the cancellation, a band called The 900, in honour of the trick that Hawk had made famous had booked a pre-show gig at the Signature Brew bar in Haggerston. With Hawk unable to do his own show at the Palladium he instead got in touch...
MUSIC
Indy100

PETA calls for Gordon Ramsay's kids to 'disown him' over controversial lambs video

PETA has slammed Gordon Ramsay, 55, as a "callous man" after posting a controversial TikTok video joking about which lamb is "going in the oven first."In the clip, the chef stepped into a lamb-filled pen and acted as though he found the baby sheep delicious."Oh, I'm going to eat you," Ramsay said as he swung his leg over the pen fence. Rubbing his hands together in a cartoonish way, Ramsay sarcastically yelled, "yummy, yum, yum, yum," as he looked at the lambs."Which one is going in the oven first?" He asked before pointing at one.The chef captioned his video "the...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Seth Rogen begs fan to stop filling himself with cigars: 'Dear god ... stop'

Actor Seth Rogen has pleaded with a fan to stop doing a bizarre cigar stunt to be noticed by him. Thanks to social media, we’ve never felt closer to our favourite celebrities. But, some fans have been known to take things a little too far in order to be noticed by them. One man who went to extreme lengths to get a celebrity stoner to notice him had to be stopped by Seth Rogen over fears he would do damage to himself. The fan was on a quest to get a social media response from either Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg or Wiz Khalifa. As...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Shania Twain quotes iconic track when congratulating England women on their win

England made history after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany and the internet has been flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Shania Twain.It's the first major trophy England has won since 1966, and it took two goals with one of them being scored in extra time to secure the victory in the game at Wembley Stadium that ended 2-1 to the tournament hosts.The country-pop legend, famous for her 90s power anthem such as 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' took Twitter to share her empowering messages for the squad.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"You know...
WORLD
Indy100

Katy Perry's pizza flinging skills go viral as she feeds nightclub crowd

When you're in a nightclub dreaming about what food you're going to eat afterwards, the last thing you expect is popstar Katy Perry of all people chucking pizza slices your way.Well, that's what one Las Vegas nightclub experienced when the Roar singer made an appearance.Given Perry is the new celebrity face of food delivery service Just Eat, it looks like the singer took those words a little too literally...Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Footage hilariously captured the 37-year-old in her element at Zouk nightclub as she picked up slices of pizza from the box balanced on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA

Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
NFL
Indy100

Beyoncé criticised for using offensive ableist lyric on Renaissance album

Beyoncé will rerecord a new track after facing criticism for using an ableist slur in a song on her new album, Renaissance.The derogatory term which is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy occurs twice in the song 'Heated', co-written by Drake.It comes after Lizzo faced criticism for using the same word in her song 'GRRRLS' in June. Following the backlash, she apologised and re-recorded the song without the offensive lyric."Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media."As a fat black woman in America, I've...
MUSIC
Indy100

London Zoo are not messing around with their crocodile exhibition

The London Zoo has taken animal rights activism to new levels after putting a crocodile handbag in one of its displays to warn against the illegal wildlife trade.Now, the internet can't get enough of the zoo's efforts for change.The zoo, which is part of the Zoological Society of London, informed HuffPost UK that the crocodile display has been in place for numerous years. It got viral fame overnight when an account posted about it on Twitter.On Monday (2 August), the Twitter account that goes by Moonbeam Hillgoth shared an image of the Siamese crocodile bag with the caption:: "London zoo...
ANIMALS
