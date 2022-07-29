ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Flights: Honoring war heroes by giving them the gift of flight

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Veterans are expected to be among the thousands of people watching the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend and there is a way for them to get back to the skies if they wish.

Dream Flights, a nonprofit that takes veterans back up in the sky, will be at the air show.

Darryl Fischer, president of Dream Flights, isn’t a veteran, but is a pilot who turned his love of aviation into a career.

Since 2011, Fischer has taken 5,300 veterans up in 1940s Stearman Biplanes that were used to train pilots during World War II.

“They go in at 90, they come back and their spirit is in their 20s,” Fischer told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

He described his flights with veterans as like having history live in front of him and being “in the presence of greatness.”

“It was very, very powerful. It helped me understand the sacrifice,” he said.

Thursday, Fischer was honored with the Ford’s Oval of Honor for being a common citizen who has shown an uncommon commitment to defend the cause of freedom.

“It was very surprising to me to be honored,” he said.

Now, Fischer said he can’t wait to bring his biplane to the air show. People will be allowed to explore the plane, as well as donate so veterans can keep going back up in the air.

Fischer is scheduled to conduct Dream Flights for veterans Tuesday morning at Grimes Field.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton

DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
cincinnatimagazine.com

You’ve Probably Never Heard of This Cincinnati Classic Car Museum

Cars, Trucks, and Things That Go—this isn’t just a beloved children’s classic by Richard Scarry, it’s also pretty much every parent’s mantra in the early years. Because truly: Kids love cars, trucks, and things that go. It’s not just kids who are fascinated by transportation,...
CINCINNATI, OH
police1.com

'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
