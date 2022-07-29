Dream Flights: Honoring war heroes by giving them the gift of flight

DAYTON — Veterans are expected to be among the thousands of people watching the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend and there is a way for them to get back to the skies if they wish.

Dream Flights, a nonprofit that takes veterans back up in the sky, will be at the air show.

Darryl Fischer, president of Dream Flights, isn’t a veteran, but is a pilot who turned his love of aviation into a career.

Since 2011, Fischer has taken 5,300 veterans up in 1940s Stearman Biplanes that were used to train pilots during World War II.

“They go in at 90, they come back and their spirit is in their 20s,” Fischer told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

He described his flights with veterans as like having history live in front of him and being “in the presence of greatness.”

“It was very, very powerful. It helped me understand the sacrifice,” he said.

Thursday, Fischer was honored with the Ford’s Oval of Honor for being a common citizen who has shown an uncommon commitment to defend the cause of freedom.

“It was very surprising to me to be honored,” he said.

Now, Fischer said he can’t wait to bring his biplane to the air show. People will be allowed to explore the plane, as well as donate so veterans can keep going back up in the air.

Fischer is scheduled to conduct Dream Flights for veterans Tuesday morning at Grimes Field.

©2022 Cox Media Group