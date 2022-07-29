Getty Images Goes Public Via SPAC, This Is How Much Shareholders Redeemed And How Much Is Left

www.benzinga.com
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
A Preview Of Great Panther Silver Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada)'s Earnings
Great Panther Silver Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada) GPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Great Panther Silver Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Great Panther...
Jim Chanos Slaps Down Sunrun's Response To Muddy Waters Report: Here's What The Famed Short Seller Said
Sunrun Inc RUN shares are on the move Tuesday after the company responded to bearish claims issued in a short report. However, one famed short-seller says not so fast. What Happened: Muddy Waters Capital announced it initiated a short position in Sunrun over the weekend as part of a bearish report against the company.
Pinterest Posts Q2 Miss But Rallies On Elliott Management Stake: The Pattern The Stock Is Following
An unusual phenomenon is taking place this earnings season: some companies are actually being rewarded for poor earnings reports. The trend continues Tuesday with Pinterest Inc PINS, the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Pinterest's Volatile 12 Days: On July 15, Pinterest soared from $17.56 to $20.40 on heavy volume.
If You Invested $1000 In The AMTD Digital IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the biggest stories of the week for investing has been the sudden and unpredicted increase in the valuation of recent IPO AMTD Digital HKD. Here’s a look at what happened and how an investment on the first day of trading has fared. What Happened: Digital solutions platform...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
ON Set To Gain From Winning Tesla As Customer, Expand Valuation According To Analysts Who Bumped Up Price Targets
Analysts lauded ON Semiconductor Corp's ON Q2 beat by lifting their price targets on the stock. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained ON with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $80. He noted that ON delivered a solid beat and raised 2Q22, including a significant increase in its silicon carbide (SiC) expectations.
Which Broker/Investment Bank Could Be Purchased Next, Following $1.3B Cowen/TD Deal?
The latest bank/investment firm M&A came on Tuesday as Toronto-Dominion Bank TD bought Cowen Inc COWN in an all cash deal valued at $1.3 billion or $39 per share, according to a TD Bank Group press release. TD believes that “through this transaction, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the United States by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.”
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Pinterest Analysts Are Buying The Story: 'Better-Than-Feared' Q2, New CEO And More
Pinterest reported second-quarter financial results after the close Monday and saw shares jump on the report and guidance that calls for mid-single digit year-over-year growth for the third quarter. Here’s what analysts had to say about earnings and new CEO. The Pinterest Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak has...
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: How Should The Market Look At Cannabis Leverage?
Total U.S. Cultivation & Retail sector capital raises are down 65% YTD, and Equity financing is down nearly 97%, from $1.96B to $61M. Debt financing has become critical, accounting for 93.9% of the total capital raised in the sector YTD. With the lack of credit ratings in the sector, credit...
Red Light Holland Closes 2022 Fiscal Year, Shares Financial And Business Results
Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF, the Ontario-based company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the Netherlands announced the completion of the filing process on its audited annual financial statements and management analysis for both financial years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
GEO Group Shares Soar On Solid Q2, Raised FY22 Outlook
Geo Group Inc GEO reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 4% year-over-year to $588.18 million, beating the consensus of $561.5 million. The operating income increased by 31.3% Y/Y to $95.07 million, and the margin expanded by 336 bps to 16.2%. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.42 from $0.41 a year ago....
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
Dow Drops More Than 200 Points; Caterpillar Shares Fall Following Q2 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones tumbling more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 32,557.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 12,390.86. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.27% to 4,107.47. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Meta Platforms Stock In The Last 10 Years
Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.78%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $433.23 billion. Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years...
