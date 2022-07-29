UPDATE: COVID-19 Related BOH Executive Order

shrewsburyma.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
COVID-19 concerns continue for local communities due to new variant
COVID concerns continue for many communities with people waiting to receive another booster shot in an effort to combat the mutating Omicron Variant.
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Rachael’s Food recalls ready-to-eat foods containing meat, poultry
Rachael's Food Corporation in Chicopee is recalling over 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry that may be contaminated with listeria.
spectrumnews1.com
For first time since start of pandemic, Nipmuc Nation hosts annual powwow
GRAFTON, Mass. - Nipmuc Nation in Central Massachusetts celebrated their heritage with a powwow Sunday. The gathering in Grafton served as a chance to showcase native food, crafts and culture. Organizers say this was their first real powwow since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sunday was a celebration of life and getting back to normal. Members of the tribe were dressed in their regalia and told stories through dance as they celebrated being Native American.
NECN
Boston Still at Medium Risk for COVID, Parts of Conn. Now Considered High Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is considered low risk. All of the state's counties remained at the same risk level they were in the previous week.
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
50% Since the pandemic, the rental market has also latched onto the upward march of real estate prices. Local agents report rent prices in Worcester to have increased by 50% in the last year and 22% since the beginning of the year. Michael Martin, an agent at Keller Williams Realty, added that average prices...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
NBC Sports
Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England
NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced it's annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
leominsterchamp.com
Motorcycle ride stops in Fitchburg to honor Ronald Valentin, Marine who died serving in Okinawa
FITCHBURG — Standing in Riverfront Park Thursday afternoon, Gloria Ortiz at times felt overcome, grateful and happy. The 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride stopped in the city to honor Ortiz’s eldest son, Ronald “Macho” Valentin, a Fitchburg native and lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps who died in September 2018 at age 21 while stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
whdh.com
MA drought forces communities to instate water restrictions
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans. “I think everywhere you look in Wayland it’s brown,” said...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
westernmassnews.com
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
