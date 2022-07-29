ESI Heating & Cooling Launches New Website And Offers Three New Services To The Bay Area

www.wiredprnews.com
Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences
FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of real estate ties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate,...
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
losgatan.com
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees
Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations. Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area...
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in San Jose - Corporate Housing Rental
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Cambrian Park of San Jose. Close to Whole Foods, Costco, Safeway and much more.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
First-time home buyers fight to buy a house of their own in the Napa Valley
Here's some of what it takes to be a successful first-time home buyer in Napa Valley:. * Be willing to pay as much as $81,000 over the asking price of a starter home. * Offer all cash to buy a house that costs more than $500,000. * Bid on 20...
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Los Gatos couple goes with their gut to launch nutrition supplement company
A new, local nutritional supplement company is looking to “shake up the supplement industry.”. Los Gatos residents Danielle and David Stanton launched Fuel 4 Ever, a company that focuses on gut health and a healthy lifestyle and makes nutritional supplements without fillers, dyes or other additives. “We want to...
anash.org
New Shluchim to S. Francisco Bay Area
Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut Creek CA, in the East Bay of Northern California’s S. Francisco Bay Area. Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin airport runway closed
Attention Marin County Gnoss Field Airport tenants and users: The airport runway will be closed from 8:00AM on Monday, August 1, until 5:00PM on Tuesday, August 2. No flights will be allowed to take off or land during that timeframe. The closure is to allow for the restriping of the runway markings for a new Non-Precision Instrument Approach with lower minimums. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
svvoice.com
Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale
Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
