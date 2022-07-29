Continental Express passes the torch to the next generation

www.sidneydailynews.com
Sidney Daily News
Company not associated with newspaper
SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News has learned that a company is contacting advertisers who placed in the SDN’s Reader’s Choice contest about purchasing a plaque. The company is not associated with the newspaper nor its Reader’s Choice program.
peakofohio.com
West Liberty names Business of the Month
The West Liberty Business of the Month has been awarded to the People's Savings & Loan Company. They have been in business since 1890. They were founded on the beliefs of integrity and customer service along with the desire to serve the financial needs of the community. Since its inception...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Sidney Daily News
Champion market lamb and more
Botkins Livestock member Mae Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion market goat and grand and reserve champion born and raised goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Norah Homan, 14.
Sidney Daily News
JC residents can win up to $100 in the picture of Efficiency Contest
JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers can enter Efficiency Smart’s Picture of Efficiency photo contest for a chance to win up to $100 and an energy efficiency kit. Through Aug. 31, customers can submit an original photo and caption that details how Efficiency Smart has...
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group accountant earns insurance designation achievement
CELINA — Cole Brooks, a property and casualty insurance accountant at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF) designation. The AIAF program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Brooks...
Sidney Daily News
Board thanks Boeke for service
MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education thanked the retiring superintendent for her years of service during its July 18 meeting. Brenda Boeke served 37 years in education and 11 years as Minster superintendent. She said, “As I stand in the mirror reflecting on my journey with Minster Schools,...
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
Sidney Daily News
Tippecanoe HS student wins big at International Geography Championships
TIPP CITY — A Tippecanoe High School student recently took home several medals, among other achievements, at the 2nd International Geography Championships, held in Burlington, Vermont and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The International Geography Championships is a competition organized by International Academic Competitions which is designed to bring the top...
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!
For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The residence of J.R. Valentine, near Kirkwood, was entered by burglars early yesterday morning. Two pairs of trousers, a vest, and $2 in money were taken. Sheriff Ailes has filed his report with the board of state charities for the year ended June 30. It shows the number of persons confined in the county jail during the year to have been 77, of whom 67 were males and 10 females. It was the first offense for 62 and the second for the other 15.
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Sidney Daily News
Historian to speak at Civil War Living History Weekend
SIDNEY — Civil War historian, author, newspaper columnist, educator, and Kennesaw, Georgia, resident Michael Shaffer will be traveling to Sidney, Ohio, for the biennial Civil War Living History Weekend Sept. 17-18. Shaffer, the author three books and hundreds of articles on the Civil War, will make two presentations on Saturday and one on Sunday. He will also bring the most recent book he’s authored and offer it for sale.
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
dayton.com
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
Biltmore Tower ribbon cutting ceremony set to be held today
DAYTON — Today, the Biltmore Towers will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil their renovation project. Congressman Mike Turner is expected to speak at the ceremony, according to Turner’s PR team. >>Vacant downtown Dayton skyscraper part of $31M historic preservation tax credit. The event will be held...
