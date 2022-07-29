Prevalence of pediatric obesity increases to 21%

www.healio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natureworldnews.com
An Aspirin a Day Keeps the Doctor Away, In Terms of Reducing Ovarian Cancer Risk by 13% for Women
Ovarian cancer is a deadly malignant tumor and responsible for a number of women deaths worldwide, due to challenges faced by the medical industry when it comes to early detection and treatment. Known as the "silent killer" cancer, it has been reported to be the deadliest cancer affecting the reproductive organ of women.
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
Why Your Balance Gets Worse With Age and What to Do About It
Feeling a wee bit wobbly on your feet as you age? You're not alone. Balance-related issues are one of the most common health complaints among older people, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). But feeling unstable on your feet can have major consequences. Good balance is necessary to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet a Great Resignation quitter who thinks the whole movement is a lie: 'It's still not to the benefit of the worker'
Sharon entered the job market expecting opportunities and a better deal. Instead, she said, she found more exploitation.
studyfinds.org
Hopeless nation: 2 in 3 Americans don’t think they’ll ever see positive social change
NEW YORK — The divisiveness that continues to pull at the seams of the nation’s fabric is leaving many feeling hopeless about the future. According to a new survey, two-thirds of Americans don’t believe they’ll see positive social change during their lifetime. The survey of 2,000...
A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.
Woman refuses to allow anyone to go with her to the doctor
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working as a caregiver has prepared me to deal with some of my aging family members. One lady in our family who is nearing 90 is particularly challenging, and we are all at our wit's end from time to time. This woman hates going to the doctor and insists that we drop her off at the clinic door and wait for her in the car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
KevinMD.com
Please stop saying “provider”
When I started my internal medicine practice in 1996, the medical arena was vastly different than it is today. Back then, having an MD after my name actually meant something. A letter from me to an insurance company would get a needed medication covered for a patient––a time before preauthorization existed. Dr. Google was not yet born. “Provider” exclusively belonged to the insurance industry.
psychologytoday.com
Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office
I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Educating Staff About Staffing Policies—The Big Ones
Shortly after the beginning of this millennium, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) took a bold stand and created its initial work about healthy workplaces (AACN, 2001). Many other organizations have since done similar work and applied criteria to various settings. Generally, all of these statements reflect the core ideas stemming from, and evolving with, what the AACN has done. The iterations focused on six standards:
healio.com
Person-Centered Memory Care Through Montessori for Dementia and Ageing: A Quality Improvement Study
Bourgeois M. S. (2014). Memory and communication aids for people with dementia. Health Professions Press. Bourgeois M. S., Brush J., Elliot G., & Kelly A. (2015). Join the revolution: How Montessori for Aging and Dementia can change long-term care culture. Seminars in Speech and Language, 36(3), 209–214. 10.1055/s-0035-1554802. PMID:
healio.com
Leveraging NCPD Departments to Achieve Strategic Goals in Health Care Organizations
American Nurses Credentialing Center. (n.d.). Professional practice guide: Finding a supportive environment. American Nurses Credentialing Center. American Nurses Credentialing Center. (2022, January 31). ANCC NCPD accredited provider applicant journey guide. American Nurses Credentialing Center. Association for Nursing Professional Development. (2016). Leadership in nursing professional development: An organizational and system focus...
researchgate.net
Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training
Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
healio.com
Cognitive reserve protects executive function in older adults
SAN DIEGO — Cognitive reserve acted as a protective factor that preserved executive function in older adults with benefits mitigated by depression level, according to a presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. “Cognitive reserve operates as a protective mechanism on cognitive performance,” Loredana Frau, of the school...
Futurity
Yoga app eases incontinence in 4 weeks
People with incontinence who used the Yoga of Immortals mobile app had significant improvement in the frequency and severity of urine leaks in four weeks, a new study shows. The globally used app combines specific yogic postures in the Sanatan tradition with breathing exercises, sound therapy, and meditation. Urinary incontinence...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life
The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
psychologytoday.com
Baby Boomers’ Existential Crisis of the Early 1970s
The early 1970s were a transitionary period for baby boomers, defined by psychological uncertainty. Many baby boomers searched for meaning and purpose in life during these years. Boomers' determination to live in the moment challenged societal norms. When we think of the history of baby boomers (a painful experience for...
Comments / 1