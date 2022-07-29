Marinus launches drug for seizures linked to CDKL5 deficiency disorder

www.healio.com
Eledon Secures FDA Clearance For Kidney Transplant Rejection Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. The IND-opening phase 2 study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy of Tegoprubart in approximately 120...
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Class in Development for Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a major public health problem that affects millions of people worldwide. Developing new drugs to help better treat its underlying causes is therefore a research priority. In a new study coordinated by Inserm researcher Vincent Marion in collaboration with Monash University, the University of Birmingham (UK),...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
verywellhealth.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?
Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study
A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
MedPage Today
Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years
Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome
Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
verywellhealth.com
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
What Is A Brain Aneurysm? And What Are The Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment?
The brain is a complex vital organ of the central nervous system that requires a constant supply of blood for oxygen. So what happens when parts of the brain are missing and the blood supply is interrupted?. Amazingly, the blood "finds a different route to get around" the brain, explained...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How to manage symptoms of liver disease
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CNET
Disability Rights Impact Everyone
As I write this, we're in the middle of a mass disabling event that is changing the way the world views disabilities. Hundreds of millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and anywhere from 10% to 50% of COVID survivors go on to develop the sometimes disabling condition known as long COVID syndrome.
Medical News Today
Hemophilia and rheumatoid arthritis: is there a link?
Acquired hemophilia is a rare condition that is a disease of the immune system. With this condition, the body’s immune system targets clotting factors in the blood, such as factor VIII. Acquired hemophilia can occur in people that have rheumatoid arthritis and can have serious consequences. Hemophilia is a...
Futurity
Yoga app eases incontinence in 4 weeks
People with incontinence who used the Yoga of Immortals mobile app had significant improvement in the frequency and severity of urine leaks in four weeks, a new study shows. The globally used app combines specific yogic postures in the Sanatan tradition with breathing exercises, sound therapy, and meditation. Urinary incontinence...
