Gilchrist County man arrested after being on the run for 20 years

Alachua man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun at neighbors who were looking for lost dog
ALACHUA, Fla. – Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly firing a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning,...
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following pursuit
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a lengthy pursuit Monday night.
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
Man on probation arrested for stealing car from Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Watson’s statement regarding delay of arrest reports over the weekend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded today to our article over the weekend concerning the delayed release to the media of arrest reports from the jail. Captain Kaley Behl sent us the following statement:. “Last week, an arrest mittimus was released prior to redaction...
Two teens were arrested in a Clay County unlocked car break-in spree. All of the cars were unlocked
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Unlocked cars have been easy targets for two teenagers burglarizing a Clay County community. Sheriff's deputies charged the teens with 23 different counts of burglary. The break-ins weren't smash and grabs - the sheriff's office reports all of the cars were unlocked. Sheriff Michelle Cook...
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Lake City Police respond to three separate reports of gunfire over the weekend
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to three separate reports of gunfire over this weekend. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says on Saturday night, July 30th, officers responded to NE Montana St to a report of gunfire hitting a home. A victim told officers they were sitting inside...
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
Gainesville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for shooting at neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jack Lance Rogers, 57, has been sentenced to three years in state prison for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on November 18, 2021, from a property on SE CR 2082; the caller reported he had been shot at by a man he identified as Lance Rogers. The victim said he had been walking toward his car when he heard two shots and got into his vehicle. He said he backed his vehicle up, pointed his headlights in the direction of the shots, and saw a white male wearing a brown shirt and pointing a pistol at him. When the victim ducked behind the steering wheel, he heard another shot fired. The victim reported that he yelled, “Stop shooting at me!” and when he looked again, he saw the man grab a beer off a fence post, get in a tow truck, and drive into the woods. The victim said he believed that if the shooter had been sober, he would have been killed.
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
Protestors pressure police advisory council for law enforcement accountability
Terrell Bradley stood on the steps of city hall, his injuries from a Gainesville Police Department K-9 attack freshly bandaged. He donned a black eye patch and a cast on one of his arms. The 30-year-old Gainesville resident lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from officers during a traffic stop July 10.
Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations
“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
