Gilchrist County man arrested after being on the run for 20 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jack Lance Rogers, 57, has been sentenced to three years in state prison for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on November 18, 2021, from a property on SE CR 2082; the caller reported he had been shot at by a man he identified as Lance Rogers. The victim said he had been walking toward his car when he heard two shots and got into his vehicle. He said he backed his vehicle up, pointed his headlights in the direction of the shots, and saw a white male wearing a brown shirt and pointing a pistol at him. When the victim ducked behind the steering wheel, he heard another shot fired. The victim reported that he yelled, “Stop shooting at me!” and when he looked again, he saw the man grab a beer off a fence post, get in a tow truck, and drive into the woods. The victim said he believed that if the shooter had been sober, he would have been killed.

3 DAYS AGO