CHAPEL HILL – Interested to learn what’s new in the Chatham business community? Looking for ways to network with other entrepreneurs, founders or enterprising service providers? Want to sharpen everyday professional skills for growing your business or brand? Innovate Carolina is partnering with 79º West – the new innovation hub and coworking space at Chatham Park – to provide a series of workshops that helps you do all of the above.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO