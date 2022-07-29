ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK 4 News

Ward gets two life sentences in Hot Springs police officer murder

By Brandon Ringo, Alex Kienlen, Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJJqm_0gxiWy9K00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A jury has sentenced Kayvon Ward to two life sentences for charges from the shooting death of police officer Brent Scrimshire in March 2020.

Life is the maximum sentence for murder in the first degree, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Impact statements underway in murder of Hot Springs police officer

On Thursday, the jury found Ward guilty on all six counts he was charged: first-degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of government operations and fleeing.

In March 2020, Scrimshire had stopped Ward after Ward’s SUV was seen running a stop sign. A struggle ensued between Ward and Scrimshire and a third officer who arrived on scene. As Ward tried to flee Scrimshire was shot, the bullet entering his body above his body armor. He died shortly thereafter.

Ward, 22, admitted in testimony to having fired a gun, saying he just wanted the officer chasing him to get down as he fled.

Ward’s defense had maintained that he suffered from schizophrenia and was incapable of the premeditated act of murder. Ward’s mental health became a point of contention between defense and prosecution as testimony began Monday, July 25.

Hot Springs jury finds Kayvon Ward guilty in 2020 killing of Officer Brent Scrimshire

The jury heard testimony from three psychologists, two for the prosecution and one for the defense. The defense psychologist maintained that Ward suffered from schizophrenia, a view not shared by the two psychologists appearing on behalf of the prosecution. The diagnosis was made after the 2020 shooting.

A second person, Coraima Hernandez, 20, of Hot Springs, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. She is in the Garland County Detention Center, charged with capital murder awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Life Sentences#Hot Springs#Violent Crime#Arnews
KATV

Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life

An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Suspect charged in Benton toddler death investigation

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have arrested a suspect in relation to a toddler's death— Nneka Seville will be charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son in February. Officers responded to a call from Chapel Ridge Apartments on February 26 in reference to an unresponsive...
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, July 29

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy