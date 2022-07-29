ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Jack & Jill

By Noah Holloway
 4 days ago

July 29th– Meet Jack & Jill!

Jack & Jill are both about 1 year-old puppies.

They are bother and sister so they came in together.

Although they came in together they don’t have to leave together.

If you ever wanted to train a dog, either one is perfect for you.

They are both very energetic since they are puppies so a family that can keep up with them is ideal.

If you’re interested in Jack and/or Jill, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
News Channel 34

UNITY STEAMs Ahead community event set for August 4th

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local community improvement program is hosting a fun-filled program for children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering/Environment, Agriculture/Art, and Math. 4-H-UNITY (Urban Neighborhood Improved Through Youth) has planned an event called ‘UNITY STEAMs Ahead’ as part of their continuing focus on youth-led, civic engagement projects. The event will take place on […]
WETM 18 News

Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
ACHIEVE hosts 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony

Over 350 individuals, staff, elected officials, and business and community members came together for an evening of recognition and fun at ACHIEVE’s 67th Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Ceremony, presented by the ACHIEVE Foundation Board of Directors and Mirabito Cares. Featuring a brief Arc New York Membership meeting, the...
NewsChannel 36

iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

