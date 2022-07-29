WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Jack & Jill
July 29th– Meet Jack & Jill!
Jack & Jill are both about 1 year-old puppies.
They are bother and sister so they came in together.
Although they came in together they don’t have to leave together.
If you ever wanted to train a dog, either one is perfect for you.
They are both very energetic since they are puppies so a family that can keep up with them is ideal.
If you’re interested in Jack and/or Jill, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter
