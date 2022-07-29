‘Avengers 5’ and ‘6’ Explained: Everything We Know So Far

screencrush.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com
Marvel President Kevin Feige Explains Why He Was Compelled to Announce Phase 5 and 6 Plans
Following a report that Marvel Studios will be holding all the major announcements for Disney's D23 Expo, fans expected a snoozefest for the studio's panel for San Diego Comic-Con. Apparently, the mega-franchise did not hold back this time and dropped some massive surprises, not just for the MCU's Phase 5, but also for Phase 6.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Complete Timeline of All the Upcoming Movies and TV Shows’ Release Dates
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding. The superhero movie franchise will just keep growing in 2022 and beyond with these highly anticipated flicks. Spider-Man: No Way Home had Marvel fans on the edge of their seats ahead of its December 17 release, and that's not just because of the cast (which included past Spider-Man […]
Jon Favreau Argued Against the Decision to Kill Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Russo Brothers Say
Jon Favreau, the director behind Tony Stark’s first stand-alone MCU film Iron Man, wasn’t so sure the hero should have died in Avengers: Endgame, according to the Russo brothers. In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the duo opened up about some of their most memorable scenes on projects like Community, Captain America: Civil War and their latest movie, Netflix’s The Gray Man. But the duo start their breakdown going over Tony Stark’s final moment in Avengers: Endgame, where he reveals he’s acquired all the Infinity stones and placed them in his suit to “snap” the half of the universe...
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Collider
'Marvel Zombies' Explainer: What Is the Comics Story Behind the Undead?
Marvel certainly didn't disappoint at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Fans lucky enough to catch the Marvel panel in Hall H were inundated with upcoming features on TV and film, with titles expanding the MCU to Phase 5 and beyond (let's just say your children's children may only possibly see the end of it). One of the more intriguing announcements was a Marvel Zombies TV series, one that continues the story started in the fifth episode of What If...?, titled "What If... Zombies?!" One of the more popular episodes of the series, it picks up in a universe where Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Captain America (Josh Keaton), and a number of other Avengers are infected by a virus that turns them into murderous zombies. A handful of heroes, including Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the head of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), head to Wakanda with the Mind Stone in hand, hoping to find a cure. In the final scene, the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) reveals that Wakanda is compromised and that a zombie Thanos awaits them. Before we get into the few details we know of the upcoming series, though, a brief history of Marvel's undead.
‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Helm ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Marvel Movie
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”. A source at Disney confirmed to IndieWire that Cretton is attached to the fifth “Avengers” film that will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” to close out Marvel’s Phase 6.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Everything New on Disney Plus in August
August is one of those months on Disney+. You’re getting a new Marvel TV series — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered cousin — and a new Star Wars TV series — Andor, a prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna reprising his role from that film. Plus there’s a new series of Marvel shorts too: I Am Groot featuring, well, you know.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Leads to ‘Guardians Vol. 3’
The Guardians of the Galaxy had a surprisingly small role in Thor: Love and Thunder. They appeared in the opening scenes, ditched Thor as fast as they could, and headed off into the galaxy to make their way to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But what is...
Marvel Phase 4 Is Officially Over After ‘Black Panther 2’
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. That’s the word out of Comic-Con, where Marvel’s Kevin Feige announced to the crowd that the last movie in this latest era of the MCU is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That means that Phase Four of Marvel consists of...
