‘Avengers 5’ and ‘6’ Explained: Everything We Know So Far

Marvel certainly didn't disappoint at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Fans lucky enough to catch the Marvel panel in Hall H were inundated with upcoming features on TV and film, with titles expanding the MCU to Phase 5 and beyond (let's just say your children's children may only possibly see the end of it). One of the more intriguing announcements was a Marvel Zombies TV series, one that continues the story started in the fifth episode of What If...?, titled "What If... Zombies?!" One of the more popular episodes of the series, it picks up in a universe where Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Captain America (Josh Keaton), and a number of other Avengers are infected by a virus that turns them into murderous zombies. A handful of heroes, including Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the head of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), head to Wakanda with the Mind Stone in hand, hoping to find a cure. In the final scene, the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) reveals that Wakanda is compromised and that a zombie Thanos awaits them. Before we get into the few details we know of the upcoming series, though, a brief history of Marvel's undead.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO