At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT

Two overnight fires in York County
Crews were called to two overnight fires in York County. The first was in the 3100 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township. A News 8 crew was told it was a garage fire. The other fire damaged three garages in the area of East King and South Queen streets in York city.
Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and...
Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County
DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. Northern York County Regional police said there were minor injuries.
Bicyclist suffers ‘possible life-threatening injuries’ in Dauphin County crash: police
A bicyclist is being treated after crashing with a Ford Ranger and suffering “possible life-threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, according to state police. The two vehicles were in the 2100 block of Vine Street, Londonderry Township, around 11:12 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. The Ranger was...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
Victims Identified In York County Tractor Accident
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in York County have been ruled accidental. State Police say the farm tractor driven by an adult male was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County Coroner’s office said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus of Brogue, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County. Police said many of the other people in the trailer were taken to area hospitals.
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
80-year-old tree in Harrisburg removed, causing residents to lose power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 80-year-old elm tree used to tower over the houses around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton Streets in Harrisburg; however, the roots and limbs of this tree have been causing issues for years. City officials, with the help of PPL, have begun removing the tree, limb...
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Man shot, killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in York, police say. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Miller Lane. People who were in the neighborhood said they heard five or more shots. It's believed to be the 16th homicide in...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, without adequate water after main break
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Residents of a community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, say they don't have adequate water. There was a water main break on Thursday at Lancaster Estates, and crews haven't been able to determine the location of the break yet. Residents said a temporary fix isn't...
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash
Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash. Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking | Eyewitness …. Exercise class for people living with Parkinson’s …. Hanover Area looking to bring back the feel of high …. Soto-Toyens Perp Walk. What should you do if you win the lottery?. A...
