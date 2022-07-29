ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT

 4 days ago
WGAL

Two overnight fires in York County

Crews were called to two overnight fires in York County. The first was in the 3100 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township. A News 8 crew was told it was a garage fire. The other fire damaged three garages in the area of East King and South Queen streets in York city.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County

DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. Northern York County Regional police said there were minor injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Victims Identified In York County Tractor Accident

YORK COUNTY – Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in York County have been ruled accidental. State Police say the farm tractor driven by an adult male was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County Coroner’s office said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus of Brogue, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County. Police said many of the other people in the trailer were taken to area hospitals.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man shot, killed in York

YORK, Pa. — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in York, police say. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Miller Lane. People who were in the neighborhood said they heard five or more shots. It's believed to be the 16th homicide in...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash. Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking | Eyewitness …. Exercise class for people living with Parkinson’s …. Hanover Area looking to bring back the feel of high …. Soto-Toyens Perp Walk. What should you do if you win the lottery?. A...
YORK COUNTY, PA

