Meet Galactus, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society

www.ketv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to host free event for educators
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Education Department is hosting a free, special event just for educators in September.
1011now.com
Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way. The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan...
KETV.com
7 Can Help: KETV Newswatch 7 goes back-to-school shopping
OMAHA, Neb. — A survey from Deloitte finds that back-to-school shopping will be 8% more expensive in 2022 because of inflation. KETV Newswatch 7's Quanecia Fraser decided to take some shopping trips to see what prices are looking like and what some of the best deals are. First, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Lincoln Mom's Cancer Fight Focuses on Helping Others
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln, Nebraska mother of 8 and cancer survivor has encouraging words for those struggling with a diagnosis. “If I stay busy, I’m living,” said Cathy Martinez who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer more than 22 months ago. Now her doctors are...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Surgery in space? Robot invented by Nebraska professor readies for mission on International Space Station
LINCOLN, Neb. — A miniaturized robot invented by an engineering professor at Nebraska may soon be aboard the International Space Station. NASA awarded $100,000 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to prepare the surgical robot, which was invented by Shane Farritor, for a test mission in 2024. “NASA has been...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omaha fire conducting arson investigation at Willow Wood Park North
A slide was in engulfed in flames Saturday night at Willow Wood Park North and one resident said she observed burnt books and a melted slide the next day.
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
KETV.com
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
KETV.com
The Bay’s tiered skate school helps young skaters grow on and off the board
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of Omaha kids are getting on board with a program teaching them the fundamentals of skateboarding. Each Saturday morning, there's a lot of fun being had and a lot of lessons being learned. "Some of these kids already knew how to do some skateboarding...
KETV.com
Neighbors wake up homeowners as back deck burns, pet dies in fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire destroyed a back deck in northwest Omaha early Saturday morning. Neighbors told authorities they awoke to a fire near 132nd and Fort streets around 1:45 a.m. That's when they say they rushed to the house to alert the homeowners of what was happening. Everyone...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers train kindergarteners on traffic safety ahead of first day of school
OMAHA, Neb. — Starting kindergarten can be scary for kids, so the Omaha Police Department wants to make it as easy as possible. Officers held a traffic safety training Monday at Westroads Mall. They taught kindergarteners about seat belt use, what to do during a fire and how to...
KETV.com
Omaha food pantry struggles with inflation amid increase in demand
OMAHA, Neb. — Cars surrounded Benson Baptist Church, spanning each block from every direction. "We give out a selection of frozen meats, today, we have a lot of ground beef and sausage, that type of thing. We have some produce. We give out bread from Rotella's and then canned goods and non-perishable items on top of that," said director Marisa Carlson.
KETV.com
Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family
The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
Lincoln Iris Society's annual iris sale today
Are you interested in acquiring bearded irises for your garden? A wide selection is available today, July 30, at the Lincoln Iris Society's public sale and auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an auction of newer varieties at 11 a.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane.
visitomaha.com
The Best Things to do in Omaha with Kids
After a few days in Kansas City, we drove three hours north to Omaha, Nebraska. This clean city really packs a punch with all it has to offer! Omaha is the birthplace of Malcom X, home of the Reuben and considered to be the “Gateway to the West.” I have to say this was my favorite part of the trip. Here is a list of our favorite things to do in Omaha with kids.
Comments / 2