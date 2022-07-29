WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Board Approves Acceptance Of Property In Montpelier

thevillagereporter.com
Related
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Drainage Collections Report Heard
REPORT GIVEN … Williams County Drainage Engineer Brian Fritsch gave a Collections report to Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel at the July 28, 2022 session. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp and engineer Todd Roth were also present. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
thevillagereporter.com
BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Still Pursuing Purchase Of Lawn Mower
The Blakeslee Village Council meeting of July 24 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Four council members, Rosemary Thiel, Eric Jenkins, Robert Mohre and Cody Reynolds, were in attendance. In the first order of business, council approved of... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
thevillagereporter.com
62nd Annual Chicken BBQ Held In Lyons
The 62nd Annual Chicken BBQ was held in Lyons this past weekend. The event however is more than what its name suggests. It took place at the Lyons Community Ball Park on Friday, July 29th, Saturday July 30th and Sunday July 31st. On Saturday, the event holds a ... PLEASE...
mlivingnews.com
Rosaria’s on 3rd St.
The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Sixth Annual Memorial Ride Held At Wauseon VFW Hall
AWARENESS … Justin Deeds, Bronsyn Deeds, and Julie Deeds stand in front of the Wauseon VFW Hall near the crosses that have been put by the road with names of those that have been lost. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) By: Jacob Kessler. The Sixth Annual Dennis Deeds Suicide...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Schools & Wauseon Education Association Agree On New Contract
(PRESS RELEASE) The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education and the Wauseon Education Association have ratified and approved a three-year contract. This round of negotiations used interest based cooperative strategies. Interest based bargaining is beneficial for both parties, and most importantly to the students and community we serve.
bgindependentmedia.org
More vandalism in City Park – dye in restrooms and burn marks on Needle Hall wooden stage and steps
Bowling Green Police Division responded to another vandalism report at City Park on Sunday morning. The latest incident involved blue hair dye spilled inside the women’s restroom near the Veterans Building. According to the police report, the dye was on the restroom floor, walls, sink and mirror. It had...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
thevillagereporter.com
Crowds Enjoy Perfect Weather For Annual Wauseon Homecoming
CHEERLEADERS … Wauseon Cheerleaders walk in the Wauseon Homecoming Parade. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) The Wauseon Homecoming took place this past weekend. Starting on Thursday, July 28th and going until Saturday, July 30th, the Homecoming is an annual event that sees games... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
thevillagereporter.com
Raymond Walter (1949-2022)
Raymond A. Walter, 73, lifelong resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo,following a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He was born March 18, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond H. and Imogene “Midge” Coon-Spotts-Walter. Raymond...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
toledocitypaper.com
Learn about Tuesday’s primary election candidates
The Toledo Primary Election will take place on August 2, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Current and valid photo identification or another government document showing voter’s name and address is required at the polls to vote. To find the voting location closest to you, visit the pollfinder at ohio.gov. For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website at lucascountyohiovotes.gov and the candidate websites linked below.
Comments / 0