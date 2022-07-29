Missing: FBCSO searching for Needville teen who may be with her ex-boyfriend and he may be armed

www.khou.com
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstancesCovering Katy
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering Katy
Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics recognized by national organizationCovering Katy
Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schoolsCovering Katy
mocomotive.com
More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest
MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Woman arrested, charged with murder one week after deadly shooting at Stafford motel
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder one week after a man was shot to death in a Stafford motel room. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are an update investigators provided last week at the scene of the shooting. According...
2 teens in critical condition following apparent attempted murder-suicide, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following a shooting that left two teens in critical condition in the Klein area. One teen is in surgery, the other is being cared for at a different hospital. Emergency dispatchers initially told KHOU 11 News that the teens were dead,...
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Instagram used to recruit catalytic converter thieves for suspected crime ring, court documents say
HOUSTON — As the suspects charged in connection with an alleged massive catalytic converter theft ring appeared in court on Monday, the president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union spoke out on the bust. New details continue to be revealed in the case as investigators said they worked...
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
Masked bandits hit 24 businesses along Kingwood Drive
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were broken into last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 break-ins happened within a few hours at businesses in shopping centers. Investigators said only one of the 24 businesses had a valid alarm system that alerted police. As HPD investigates the break-ins, they're also urging businesses to register their alarms with HPD.
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
KTUL
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
dallasexpress.com
Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
FBISD Police Department having hard time attracting new officers compared to last year, chief says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fewer people are applying to work as police officers for the Fort Bend Independent School District, the district's police chief told reporter Grace White in a one-on-one interview. Chief David Rider said a year ago, they were getting 100 applications for every job posted....
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON I-45
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot by a Houston Police Department officer late Saturday night. According to HPD, the man was suffering a mental crisis and charged at officers while holding a knife outside an assisted living facility on the west side of town.
Fort Bend law enforcement, district officials to discuss school safety preparations
STAFFORD, Texas — Law enforcement and local legislators discussed safety at a press conference Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the school year in Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, state Reps. Jacey Jetton and Ron Reynolds were among the speakers.. They discussed their planning...
KHOU
Houston, TX
