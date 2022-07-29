ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needville, TX

Missing: FBCSO searching for Needville teen who may be with her ex-boyfriend and he may be armed

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.khou.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Campo, TX
City
Needville, TX
Needville, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Masked bandits hit 24 businesses along Kingwood Drive

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were broken into last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 break-ins happened within a few hours at businesses in shopping centers. Investigators said only one of the 24 businesses had a valid alarm system that alerted police. As HPD investigates the break-ins, they're also urging businesses to register their alarms with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Fbcso
KHOU

Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked

HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
fox26houston.com

Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON I-45

Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot by a Houston Police Department officer late Saturday night. According to HPD, the man was suffering a mental crisis and charged at officers while holding a knife outside an assisted living facility on the west side of town.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy