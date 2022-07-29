ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Springfield police chief named director of chief association

By Danny Connolly
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow was appointed Thursday to be the executive director of the Illinois Association Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

The ILACP is a 1,300-member professional development organization consisting of police chiefs and other law enforcement executives.

Winslow retired from the Springfield Police Department earlier this year . He served on the force for 28 years.

“I am honored to be selected for this role because I understand its importance as Illinois’ Voice of Law Enforcement,” he said. “This also gives me the opportunity to continue serving a profession that I love and to enhance relationships that I have in Springfield and throughout the state.”

Winslow was named ILACP Chief of the Year in 2021. His first day is September 1st.

