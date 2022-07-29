Man sentenced to 30 years for child rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without the chance for parole after he reportedly pled guilty to rape of a child.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Dedrick Bell, 37, was sentenced Thursday.

Bell reportedly confessed to raping a young girl for three years, starting when the girl was 10 years old. The DA’s office says Bell admitted to sexually assaulting the girl when her mother confronted him.

According to the DA’s office, Bell said he had been sexually abusing the girl in “various locations around the house, and sometimes in the backyard or in the car” when the mother wasn’t home.

During an interview with investigators, Bell reportedly said at first he was just “hunching” the victim, but when she turned nine or 10 he became “too weak” and started raping her.

Bell was arrested in July of 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.