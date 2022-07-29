ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man sentenced to 30 years for child rape

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjNp6_0gxiTKOF00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without the chance for parole after he reportedly pled guilty to rape of a child.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Dedrick Bell, 37, was sentenced Thursday.

Bell reportedly confessed to raping a young girl for three years, starting when the girl was 10 years old. The DA’s office says Bell admitted to sexually assaulting the girl when her mother confronted him.

Memphis man accused of raping family member for years arrested

According to the DA’s office, Bell said he had been sexually abusing the girl in “various locations around the house, and sometimes in the backyard or in the car” when the mother wasn’t home.

During an interview with investigators, Bell reportedly said at first he was just “hunching” the victim, but when she turned nine or 10 he became “too weak” and started raping her.

Bell was arrested in July of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Increase in juvenile arrests sparks parenting questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile crime seems to be a crime wave hitting the Memphis community, but who could imagine a 10-year-old being among those caught up in crime? When Memphis police held their special operation with Bartlett last week, they arrested 14 people. Seven of those were juveniles, including a 10-year-old. Jimmy Chambers has worked […]
WREG

Man, 2 women accused of attacking hospital security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many as four security guards at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphreys Boulevard were assaulted by a man and two women who demanded a child to be removed from the facility, Memphis police say. The child is reportedly in DCS custody. According to the affidavit, security guards were “struck by suspects when […]
WREG

Abused girlfriend mouths ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and tried to strangle her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told […]
WREG

Teens charged in slain pastor’s death appear in court

UPDATE: Family and friends will gather to remember Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams beginning August 2. A viewing will be held at Anthony Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas at 4 p.m. Eason-Williams’ funeral will be on August 3 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Tennessee at 10 a.m. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Midtown shooting charged with murder, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown. Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street. Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they […]
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
WREG

‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at couple, biting ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing two counts of attempted murder charges after officers said she fired shots at her ex-girlfriend and another man. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound. Police responded to the shooting at 4:45 a.m. at Park and Airways. Police said no arrests have been made at this time. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Burglars break into 16 cars at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles. They didn’t say what was taken but […]
WREG

Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road. A 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic and shot at her, police said. They released a photo of […]
WREG

Former Sheriff hosts hands-on gun safety training for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As WREG works towards a “Gun Safe Memphis,” one retired Sheriff’s captain hosted a training designed to help young community members. There have been many accidental shootings involving children causing a call for gun reform, and a Memphis man is looking to take a hands-on approach to address the issue. Class was […]
WREG

North Memphis home shut down, declared public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance. According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street. MPD data showed the department responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen MPD gun found after man arrested for assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon. Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth. […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
WREG

Teen dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy