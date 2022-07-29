Chase Rice Shifts Gears With ‘Key West & Colorado,’ a Song Based on a True Story [Listen]

1043wowcountry.com
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson
Merle and Willie… what a pair. The duo released their iconic song, “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year. It was originally a song written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt, and then later by Emmylou Harris in 1976. But recently, Eric […] The post Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Opens Up About Life Since Show, New Music
Noah Thompson has new music out on Friday. It’s a studio version of his cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which he performed during the Showstoppers round of American Idol. He calls the performance a “big turning point” for his trajectory on the show. “It’s been...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
11 Years Ago Today, Eric Church’s Game-Changing ‘Chief’ Album Was Released
There are just some albums that’re time machines straight back to the good ol’ days. You know, the simpler times when you’d meet up with your buddies at the gas station back in high school during the summertime, and figure out what kinda trouble you were gonna get into that night, and try to creep back into your parents house at 4 AM without them waking up.
Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Lorrie Morgan Discuss Country Music In The ’90s: “You Can’t Record Songs From The Heart Anymore”
George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and Lorrie Morgan all in one room together sounds pretty damn incredible. And it actually happened back in the late ’90s, when George had his own TV series, The George Jones Show. He’d often invite on other artists to perform and talk, from...
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Jake Owen Puts Life’s Treasures on Full Display in ‘1×1′ Video [Watch]
Jake Owen's song, "1x1," is about a bachelor-turned-husband-and-father -- and it's all because of one person who changed his life. Suddenly, his world is filled with irreplaceable treasures. Owen showcases those treasures in the song's music video. The video opens with the country singer seated strumming on his guitar. One...
Garth Brooks Announces New Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series
Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced a new installment to his The Anthology series. Brooks released the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Part II is now available for sale. The new career rewind special follows his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The Five Five Years....
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Dan + Shay Nearly Chose a Totally Different Name for Themselves
Dan + Shay weren't originally Dan + Shay. Sure, they were always Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, but the singers reveal that folders holding their early demos came with a different vision. The pair wanted to pay tribute to one of their favorite artists and influences: Tim McGraw. Fate —...
Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Heartfirst’ Music Video Is a Dreamy Love Story [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini's creativity is on full display in her new "Heartfirst" music video. The song is about the push and pull of taking a chance on love. Instead of listening to what her mind says, she opts to follow her heart. The music video finds Ballerini playing a girl who...
Wade Bowen Recalls the Crazy Circumstances That Led Him to Collaborate With Vince Gill [Interview]
Wade Bowen still can’t believe Vince Gill returned his call. “It’s all still a blur to me,” Bowen says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “Honestly, I don't even know how we even connected. It really came out of nowhere. I'm still just blown away. It's crazy.”
