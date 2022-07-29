www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire
The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
28-Year Old Wayne County Man Has 21-License Suspensions/Revocations
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Williamson on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Zackery S. Fisher, age 28, of Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Williamson as a result...
Wayne County Man Arrested for Stalking, Obstruction of Justice
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Savannah man following an investigation into a special investigation in the Town of Savannah on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Kaden W. Weeks, age 18, of State Route 31 in the Town of Savannah for Obstruction of...
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges
A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Penn Yan Woman Arrested on Yates County Superior Court Warrant
A 39-year-old Penn Yan woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Yates County Superior Court. The warrant was issued for Kerry Brown for allegedly violating her probation. Brown was arraigned in Yates County Court and sent to Yates County Jail. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
One Dead in Bath Motorcycle Crash
One person was killed after a motorcycle accident occurred in the Village of Bath Friday afternoon. 29 year old Casey Getman is alleged to have attempted to pass between two vehicles on I-86 causing Getman to lose control of the vehicle and strike a guardrail. Getman was airlifted to Strong...
Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Trespassing Complaint
A 66-year-old Seneca Falls man was arrested following the investigation into a trespassing complaint in the city. Martin Ches is accused of entering and remaining at a property from which he had previously been banned. It was also determined that the property owner also had an Order of Protection in effect against Ches.
2 Sent to Hospital After Crash in Middlesex
A two car crash in Middlesex sent two to the hospital on Thursday night. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fladd failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Loomis and Bagley Roads causing a collision with another vehicle. That vehicle’s occupants, Jean and Richard Manko, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.
Adult and child flown to hospital after crash in Homer
(WSYR-TV) — Village of Homer Police tells NewsChannel 9 about an accident that happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 281 at Bedford Street in the Village of Homer. Police Chief Bob Pitman says that two people, one a child, were flown to the hospital after a van with five people in it and a small SUV with a 31-year-old driver crashed into each other.
Geneva Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Shooting
If you live in the area of North Street, between Genesee and Exchange streets, Geneva Police are asking for you to check any outdoor security cameras that you may have as they investigate a shooting that took place in that area over the weekend. Officers found a 23-year-old man on...
One Person Hospitalized After Wayne County Car Crash
One person landed in the hospital after a two car crash in the Town of Ontario Friday afternoon. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report the incident occurred in the town Friday when Patricia Yuker and Serena Zona collided at the intersection of Ridge Road and Route 350. Yuker was then...
Corning to get new police chief
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY)--Corning will have a new police chief. The Corning City Council approved the upcoming appointment at this evening's meeting. First Lieutenant Kenzie Spaulding has served with the Corning Police Department since 1998. She started as a part-time police dispatcher then rose through the ranks as a police officer...
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana
Hornellsville, N.Y. — A woman from Steuben County faces charges after two children allegedly ingested edible marijuana that belonged to her. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested July 26 in Hornellsville after the two children were hospitalized. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, the children ingested marijuana that was...
