Man Behind Bars For Alleged Possession of Narcotics For Sale

mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon Charged For Alleged Possession of Narcotics For Sale
A 59-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin with intention to sell. David Rodriguez of Indio was charged Tuesday morning with five felony counts for the import/sale/distribution of controlled substances into the state, possession of a firearm when previously convicted, possession of ammunition, and two counts for possession of controlled substances for sale.
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
DUI Offender Accused Of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that allegedly slammed into...
calexicochronicle.com
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Thousand Palms Man Charged With Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several commercial burglaries in the Palm Springs area was charged Monday with various felony charges. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives investigated several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently identified Kenneth Gene Cook of Thousand Palms as a suspect.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID 80-Year-Old La Quinta Resident in Fatal Collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified Tuesday as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
kyma.com
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs police officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in Los Angeles. According to DHSPD, day shift patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven around the city. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Chase Bank / Carl's Jr over on Hacienda Avenue and Palm Drive. Officers made contact with The post Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED PEOPLE
RSO: Indio man out on bail found with fentanyl, meth, and heroin
A 59-year-old man remains behind bars for allegedly being in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin with intention to sell. The Indio was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, transporting methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of heroin for sale, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and committing The post RSO: Indio man out on bail found with fentanyl, meth, and heroin appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The officer’s name was withheld,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal
Two deer seen drowning in the Indio portion of the Coachella Canal were rescued by first responders. Monday shortly before 4 p.m., a passerby called Indio Police to report that they found two young deer in the Coachella Canal near Avenue 42 west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio. Officers arrived and found the two The post Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepalmspringspost.com
DUI arrest pending after fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday night
One person is dead and another faces arrest in what police said was a fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday evening that involved alcohol. Palm Springs police said in a news release that four vehicles were involved in the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way (near the Smoke Tree Shopping Center and Saguaro Hotel). A vehicle driving southbound reportedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection, setting off a chain reaction.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
A man was stabbed to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs, police said Saturday. Officers responded to a “disturbance” about 6 p.m. Friday in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a man who had been stabbed on a Sunline bus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty stabbing 81-year-old senior in Banning
A convicted felon is facing 15 years behind bars today after pleading guilty to attempted murder for stabbing an 81-year-old Banning man during an attack at the victim's home. Freddy Armando Ochoa, 27, of Banning was charged with attempted murder, attempted escape of law enforcement custody and sentence-enhancing deadly weapon and great bodily injury allegations. The post Man sentenced after pleading guilty stabbing 81-year-old senior in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 1