Adams County, PA

abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County

DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. Northern York County Regional police said there were minor injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York County father charged with hitting daughter with car

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids

Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing

A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36

The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released

The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT

UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT

At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT
YORK COUNTY, PA

