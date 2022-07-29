www.pahomepage.com
Related
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
WGAL
Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County
DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. Northern York County Regional police said there were minor injuries.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids
Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance
BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
WGAL
Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36
The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
pahomepage.com
Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash
Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash. Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking | Eyewitness …. Exercise class for people living with Parkinson’s …. Hanover Area looking to bring back the feel of high …. Soto-Toyens Perp Walk. What should you do if you win the lottery?. A...
Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released
The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Person Trapped In Massive Building Collapse In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
At least one person is trapped after a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The collapse happened at Hillandale Farms of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township just before 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The chicken house on the property was scheduled to be demolished when...
At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT
UPDATE: This crash was originally reported by PennDOT as involving a horse and buggy, but actually involved a trailer towed by a tractor. At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a late Friday morning crash on a York County road, authorities said. The York County Coroner’s...
pahomepage.com
At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT
At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT. At least one killed in York County horse and buggy …. Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking | Eyewitness …. Exercise class for people living with Parkinson’s …. Drought affects farm’s sweet corn production. 30 calves removed...
Comments / 0