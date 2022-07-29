ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

August brings awareness to Mo ABLE program for those with disabilities

August is #ABLEtoSave Month. Sponsored by the ABLE National Resource Center, #ABLEtoSave Month strives to raise awareness about ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, and their benefits for individuals with disabilities. MO ABLE, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in April, allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase

The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Clay County Public Health Center offers Family Fun Day

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Center is welcoming the community back to an in-person Family Fun Day event. The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Macken Park, 1000 E. 27th Ave., North Kansas City. This will be the sixth annual...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Clay County, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
County
Clay County, MO
Clay County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
mycouriertribune.com

Hillcrest Hope plans back-to-school bash for Sunday

LIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is planning a back-to-school bash for Sunday, Aug. 7. Prior to the event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled with school supplies. Items needed in the backpacks include a supply box or pencil pouch, glue stick or washable glue,...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot

Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot. After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon.
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Everything you can vote on and then some this upcoming election

The primary election for the state of Missouri is soon approaching. When it arrives, not only will the public be navigating politics on a state level, but also on a local and county level too. Information on politicians and their platforms is being distributed through multi-media sources en masse, but what about the positions they seek to fill? To answer that question, here is an in-depth guide to the roles and responsibility of every position on the ballot in Lincoln County.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunizations#Health Departments#Vaccines Gov
mycouriertribune.com

History presentation features Major Lumber in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A “Let’s Talk History” presentation featuring the history of longtime Smithville business Major Lumber will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Guest speaker Ron Major will highlight the business’ more than 100 years during the presentation at First Christian Church, located on North Bridge Street in Smithville.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy