August brings awareness to Mo ABLE program for those with disabilities
August is #ABLEtoSave Month. Sponsored by the ABLE National Resource Center, #ABLEtoSave Month strives to raise awareness about ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, and their benefits for individuals with disabilities. MO ABLE, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in April, allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save...
State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase
The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
Clay County Public Health Center offers Family Fun Day
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Center is welcoming the community back to an in-person Family Fun Day event. The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Macken Park, 1000 E. 27th Ave., North Kansas City. This will be the sixth annual...
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ — and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Missouri's request for flood assistance should reach President Biden by Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) should be able to submit his documentation on Wednesday for the St. Louis region to be declared a disaster area. More than nine inches of rain fell during a three-day span last week...
Hillcrest Hope plans back-to-school bash for Sunday
LIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is planning a back-to-school bash for Sunday, Aug. 7. Prior to the event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled with school supplies. Items needed in the backpacks include a supply box or pencil pouch, glue stick or washable glue,...
Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot
Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot. After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon.
Everything you can vote on and then some this upcoming election
The primary election for the state of Missouri is soon approaching. When it arrives, not only will the public be navigating politics on a state level, but also on a local and county level too. Information on politicians and their platforms is being distributed through multi-media sources en masse, but what about the positions they seek to fill? To answer that question, here is an in-depth guide to the roles and responsibility of every position on the ballot in Lincoln County.
Highest paying jobs in St. Joseph that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Joseph, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Independent John Wood turns in signatures to make ballot in Missouri’s US Senate race
JEFFERSON CITY — An independent candidate seeking to scramble Missouri’s hotly contested race to replace Republican Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate said he collected more than 20,000 signatures to get his name on the Nov. 8 ballot. With voters set to cast their ballots in the primary...
History presentation features Major Lumber in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — A “Let’s Talk History” presentation featuring the history of longtime Smithville business Major Lumber will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Guest speaker Ron Major will highlight the business’ more than 100 years during the presentation at First Christian Church, located on North Bridge Street in Smithville.
