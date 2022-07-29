New BMW X3 Plug-In Hybrid Spied Up Close With Standard Model

www.motor1.com
2024 Suzuki Swift Spy Shots Preview Definite Changes In Next-Gen Model
The current generation Suzuki Swift has been around for quite a while since it was announced in 2016. Since then, its tiny footprint has reached several markets globally except in the US where the Japanese company only sells motorcycles and outboard motors for marine vehicles. It won't be long before...
Modded Audi RS E-Tron GT Looks Sinister With Satin Wrap, Body Kit
The Audi RS E-Tron GT rolls off the assembly line dripping with style, but a suitable body kit and other tweaks can transform the design. A new video from Auditography highlights one modded example that gets a body kit and other tweaks to turn it into a truly sinister-looking sedan.
Bugatti Highlights Quad-Turbo W16 Engine’s Complex Development
The W16 engine that powers the Bugatti Chiron today is nearing its 20th birthday. The engineering marvel set a new standard for performance when the Veyron arrived in 2005, and the car has undergone serious revisions since then that have only increased its power and dominance. Development for what would...
2023 Genesis G90 Starts At $89,495, $99,795 With Electric Supercharger
The 2023 Genesis G90 arrives to give the sedan a new look and an even more luxurious interior. Now, we know what it costs. The 3.5T AWD trim goes for $89,495 after the $1,095 destination fee. Upgrading to the 3.5T E-SC AWD grades takes the cost to $99,795. The 3.5T...
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible
Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Toyota Hilux AT44 Is A Six-Wheeled Monster Truck Made For The Extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Package Costs $1,495, According To Leak
The Rattler package for the 2023 Ford F-150 will be a $1,495 option, according to a detailed price list on the F150gen14 forum. Motor1.com reached out to the Blue Oval to confirm the accuracy of the info in this document, and a spokesperson affirmed that the figure was accurate. As...
GM To Penalize Flippers Of Corvette Z06, Hummer EV SUV, Escalade-V
GM continues its hunt for unauthorized dealers and resellers that do not adhere to the automaker's standards. In a letter obtained by Autoblog, GM North America President Steve Carlisle has presented a reminder to its dealers about their contractual requirements and GM's policies on selling new vehicles for resale. The...
New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition Launches In Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado soldiers on, and it’s now available in a new Matte Black Edition in Japan. This follows the 70th Anniversary Edition that launched last year, just before the new Land Cruiser debuted. The new Matte Black Edition doesn’t add any performance upgrades, but it does...
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Brings 580 Electric HP To Police Force
Soon, there will be another Ford ready for duty on the local police beat. The electric F-150 Lightning will gain a few factory tweaks to become the F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, which stands for Special Service Vehicle. It also gains something you wouldn't normally find on the entry-level Lightning Pro – an extended-range battery with 580 horsepower.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spy Photos Capture EV’s Cullinan-Like Interior
New Rolls-Royce Spectre spy shots show off the EV's interior for the first time. The photos are part of a new batch that has captured the coupe testing out in public. The interior spy shots reveal the automaker attempting to hide the dash and instrument panel. However, it can't hide everything. The vents and IP stack are visible, matching the Cullinan's layout. Things differ with the dashboard top, which has a new shape in the Spectre. The EV also features a dual-display setup that looks similar to BMW's curved screens. The Rolls should receive its own version of BMW's iDrive 8 infotainment software.
Corvette Z06 Sales Training Preps Dealers For Ferrari, Porsche Buyers
There's no denying the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a proper supercar with serious performance. Much has been said about its high-revving, naturally aspirated V8, but apparently, Chevrolet is teaching the sales staff at dealerships to keep right on talking about the 5.5-liter engine should undecided buyers walk into the showroom.
Alfa Romeo Will Develop Large Model In US, Production Starts In 2027
Alfa Romeo plans to develop a large vehicle in the United States that is supposed to arrive in 2027. The info comes from brand boss Jean-Philippe Imparato speaking during a media roundtable, according to Automotive News. Imperato wasn't willing to identify the vehicle as a sedan or crossover. In an...
BMW X1 M35i, 1 Series M135i Facelifts Will Have 315 Horsepower: Report
If recently leaked information is true, BMW's smallest offerings will gain a bit more power in performance trim. Buyers in the US and around the world could enjoy 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) in the X1 M35i, while markets open to the 1 Series could have the same punch in an updated M135i.
