Kari Lake widens lead considerably over Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona poll

Renee Edelman
2d ago
Initially ,I was going to vote for Karrin Robson, but after doing my research on each candidate, I decided on Kari Lake. The political adds on tv are misleading so, you need to research the lobbyist and politicians in support of these candidates as well. It was not Trumps endorsement that persuaded me to vote for Kari Lake. It was researching each candidate’s pros and cons on important issues .
Sondra Avellino
3d ago
Man, I love Trump and Trust him BUT I am Voting for Karin. I feel bad but Karin has always been a Republican and Kari just floats around changing her spots all the time.
Judy Danley
3d ago
Oh man, if she get's voted in I may just have to move. A "Stole the election" She's not a republican, she's a Trumper and there is a big difference! She drank the juice!
