ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake widens lead considerably over Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona poll

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktar.com

Comments / 95

Renee Edelman
2d ago

Initially ,I was going to vote for Karrin Robson, but after doing my research on each candidate, I decided on Kari Lake. The political adds on tv are misleading so, you need to research the lobbyist and politicians in support of these candidates as well. It was not Trumps endorsement that persuaded me to vote for Kari Lake. It was researching each candidate’s pros and cons on important issues .

Reply
6
Sondra Avellino
3d ago

Man, I love Trump and Trust him BUT I am Voting for Karin. I feel bad but Karin has always been a Republican and Kari just floats around changing her spots all the time.

Reply(5)
19
Judy Danley
3d ago

Oh man, if she get's voted in I may just have to move. A "Stole the election" She's not a republican, she's a Trumper and there is a big difference! She drank the juice!

Reply(1)
8
Related
KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizona goes to the polls for midterm primary election

PHOENIX – Arizona voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election. Democrats, Republicans and independents will be deciding who will represent them in the general election Nov. 8. Top races include U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and superintendent...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election

PHOENIX - Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
ARIZONA STATE
nevalleynews.org

Tom Horne, GOP candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is running on an anti-bilingual education and anti-critical race theory platform

Republican, Tom Horne, a former eight year Superintendent of Public Instruction is running again…this time on an unapologetic platform against bilingual education and critical race theory. Some may recall that in 2010 Horne crafted a law which led to the elimination of the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Noble
Person
Matt Salmon
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona attorney general race wide open in GOP primaries

PHOENIX (AP) — The race for Arizona attorney general is wide open heading into Tuesday’s primaries, with six Republicans and a lone Democrat eyeing a job that could have have an outsized role on issues like abortion and election integrity. Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican#Ktar News#Gop#Undecideds
ABC 15 News

Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race

PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR.com

New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates

PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy