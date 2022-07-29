ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Again Renews Reward For Info on LADWP Worker’s Killing

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
mynewsla.com

LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement

A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief

Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard

Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Set to Vote on Banning Homeless Encampments Near Schools

The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance last month, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the matter requires a second vote. The issue was on the agenda last Wednesday — the council’s first meeting since its summer recess — but the vote was reset for Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal

Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon from South LA Expected to Plead Guilty to Gun/Ammo Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge alleging he illegally possessed several firearms and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, has agreed to enter his plea in Los Angeles federal court to one count of...
foxla.com

Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
LONG BEACH, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Man Shot Dead in San Pedro

A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed in Freeway Collision

A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found

A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Purported LA Antifa Member Pleads Guilty To Vandalizing Federal Courthouse

A Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal vandalism charge for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse two years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen Newton, 24, entered her plea to a...

