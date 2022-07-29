LA City Council Again Renews Reward For Info on LADWP Worker’s Killing

mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
mynewsla.com
Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief
Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
foxla.com
Family suing Long Beach liquor store that sold to underage driver in crash that killed family of 3
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a Long Beach liquor store in connection with the deaths of a family of three killed by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween 2019. In a statement, law firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced the lawsuit against...
Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: On Monday, Aug.1, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding a Black male threatening Walmart customers with a handgun.… Read more "Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated"
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard
Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Set to Vote on Banning Homeless Encampments Near Schools
The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance last month, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the matter requires a second vote. The issue was on the agenda last Wednesday — the council’s first meeting since its summer recess — but the vote was reset for Tuesday.
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Expected to Plead Guilty to Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge alleging he illegally possessed several firearms and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, has agreed to enter his plea in Los Angeles federal court to one count of...
theeastsiderla.com
Former Eagle Rock Plaza store owner found guilty in $25 million phone fraud case
Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was found guilty of running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. A jury found Argishti Khudaverdyan,...
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
randomlengthsnews.com
Man Shot Dead in San Pedro
A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Purported LA Antifa Member Pleads Guilty To Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal vandalism charge for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse two years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen Newton, 24, entered her plea to a...
Comments / 1