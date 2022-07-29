Two Shot to Death in Palms Were Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say

mynewsla.com
foxla.com
Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others
PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near Corona Roadway, But Circumstances of Death Unknown
A man was found dead on a Corona roadside, but the circumstances were unclear, authorities said Monday. The body was located about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Rincon Street, near Corydon Street, according to the Corona Police Department. The agency said that patrol officers were called to...
randomlengthsnews.com
Man Shot Dead in San Pedro
A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Update on Homicide of Eric Thomas
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On May 2, 2022, at about 8:42 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 1700 block of N. Fair Oaks Ave after receiving 9-1-1 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Fatally Stabbed Riverside Man Convicted of Murder
A convicted felon who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during a street confrontation in East Riverside was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. Ray Augustine Salcido, 37, of Riverside killed Ruben Delapaz, also of Riverside, last September. After deliberating one day, a Riverside jury found Salcido guilty of the murder...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Attempted to Abduct Baby Gets Probation
A 41-year-old woman has pleaded guilty and was granted probation for impersonating a social worker in an attempt to abduct a newborn boy in Santa Ana, according to court records obtained Monday. Sara Orozco Magana pleaded guilty Friday to attempted kidnapping of a child and attempting to take a minor...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Anaheim Officer Accused of False Police Report
An Anaheim police officer lied in a report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle following a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, but the defendant’s attorney said his client filed a “sloppy” report and did not intend to make false claims. Dillon Adam Avila, 30,...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
sgvcitywatch.com
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured
LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder Reported Missing in Compton
A 34-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Casey Jones was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Palm Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Jones is...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
