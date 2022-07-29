Part of Milan under boil order

www.kwqc.com
KWQC
City of Muscatine construction zone updates
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine gives construction updates from around town. Grandview Avenue will reopen for two-way traffic from the bypass to downtown Muscatine Tuesday morning, according to the city. The city said, drivers are reminded the area will remain a construction zone and lane restrictions will...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release. The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters. The fire was found...
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a home early Monday. Around 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Concord Street. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door, according to a media release.
977wmoi.com
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
ourquadcities.com
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
ourquadcities.com
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
KWQC
Genesis Health System collecting school supplies to ‘Pack the Bus’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - August is here and that means it’s back-to-school season. Genesis Health System is helping collect school supplies for students who need them in 10 Quad Cities area school districts in Iowa and Illinois. This is the fourth year for “Pack the Bus.”. The first...
KBUR
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
KWQC
After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands from across the country lined the streets, providing a festival-like atmosphere for those taking on Brady Street Hill. Block parties in Downtown Davenport kicked off the weekend on Friday and on Saturday they kept the festivities going after runners broke the tape in the 48th Bix 7.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Grandview Avenue, West 8th Street scheduled to open to traffic on Tuesday
A major step will be accomplished in two road projects next week with Grandview Avenue scheduled to be open to two-way traffic and through traffic scheduled to resume on West 8th Street. The schedule for the openings is weather dependent. The last quadrant of the West 8th and Lucas intersection...
geneseorepublic.com
Cambridge Village Board approves requests for Annual Car Show
Cambridge Village Board members approved requests at their regular July meeting, including a request from the Cambridge Rotary Club to close most of the downtown streets from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, for the club’s annual car show and street dance. -Approved a request from...
starvedrock.media
Barn Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Across Bureau County
Nobody was hurt and no livestock were reportedly harmed during a fire Sunday afternoon south of Tiskilwa. A barn was gutted in a blaze at Rustic Oaks Farms located off of 1900 East Street in rural Tiskilwa. Fire departments from all across Bureau County responded. Water tankers were especially needed given the rural location of the fire.
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
KWQC
Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 52-year-old man was injured in a single motorcycle crash in Davenport Sunday night, police said. Davenport police, fire and medic EMS responded around 9:28 p.m. to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard to a crash involving a motorcycle and the driver, according to a media release.
geneseorepublic.com
Missing your Advertizer-Shopper? Check the mailbox, not the front yard
The Advertizer-Shopper, the free publication that can be found all over Henry County has changed from a carrier based publication, to being mailed directly to subscribers. If you have not gotten a copy, and wish to have them mailed to you, please contact ewalker@localiq.com with your name and address to get your subscription restarted.
WQAD
Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022
Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
