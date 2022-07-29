ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Last-chance deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Here are the top ten deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale you can still shop. Reviewed/Nordstrom

It's the final countdown for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which ends this Sunday. If you've been waiting for a sign to pull the trigger on your cart, this is it. Still wondering what to shop before the deals run out? Don't worry — we've found the best sales on Nordstrom's site to save you some time (and cash).

A staple dress is hard to find. Grab this sleeveless number from Treasure & Bond for a timeless silhouette with endless ways to style. Or grab it in all nine colors — we won't judge.

These lightweight Generation ZerøGrand Stitchlite Sneakers from Cole Haan won't make you stumble for style. The knit upper and cushioned footbed help you run up that hill, or you know, wherever else Kate Bush sings about.

Save big on luxury beauty with this hydrating set from La Mer , which includes travel-sized versions of four of the brand's best-selling products for under $100.

Soak up the last days of summer on this sage green fringed blanket from Slowtide . Plus, it's made from sustainably grown and sourced cotton, so you can feel confident about your purchase while getting more bang for your buck.

OK, off to listen to Beyoncé's new album (again). Have a good weekend.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Last-chance deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

