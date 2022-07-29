ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Clerk’s offices offering Saturday hours ahead of primary election in Muskegon County

MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Consumers Energy’s National Night Out kicks off tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
Muskegon, MI
Government
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Muskegon County, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Whitehall, MI
Muskegon County, MI
Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Day#Primary Election#County Commission#Office Hours#Local Judicial Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Clerk#House#Senate#U S Congress#Central Dispatch
ahealthiermichigan.org

6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit

One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
oceanacountypress.com

Hesperia man pleads guilty to stealing catalytic converter.

HART — A 35-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 1, to larceny $1,000-$20,000 for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. Jason Alan Ennis, of 5430 E. Arthur Rd., is scheduled to appear for sentencing for the...
HESPERIA, MI
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Muskegon River cleanup and kayak giveaway coming up soon

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- The 11th annual Muskegon River Cleanup and kayak giveaway is coming up. The cleanup that historically has amassed enormous amounts of refuse will be Aug. 6, starting at the Bridgeton Township Park boat launch, 5631 W. South River Drive, near the corner of West 112th Street and Warner Avenue in Grant. Parking costs $5.
GRANT, MI
MLive

MLive

46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy