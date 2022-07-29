Clerk’s offices offering Saturday hours ahead of primary election in Muskegon County

www.mlive.com
5 races to watch in Tuesday’s primary election in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Tuesday is primary election day and Muskegon County voters will head to the polls to determine some key matchups. The primary will decide which candidates will square off in the Nov. 8 general election. Millage questions also will be decided. Poll open at 7 a.m....
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
‘I cannot and will not ignore a validly passed law,’ Kent County prosecutor says of abortion ban ruling
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he appreciates the “clarification” provided by a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling stating that county prosecutors can enforce the state’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion providers. “I cannot and will not ignore a validly passed law,” Becker...
Consumers Energy’s National Night Out kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.
Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Man who went missing from Grand Rapids area found safe
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old man who was initially reported missing from the Grand Rapids area has been found. Tucker Laws has been located and is safe, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday, Aug. 1. It’s unclear where Laws was found. The sheriff’s office...
‘Misleading’ GR ballot measure would defund police, critics say
Opponents of a ballot initiative that would mandate social services funding in Grand Rapids point out the measure would also cut dollars dedicated to police services.
LOOK: Kent County Sherriff’s Office Needs Help Finding Tucker Laws
A West Michigan man is missing and The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating him. The KCSO posted online and in their app that they were looking for 24-year-old Tucker Laws. Where Was Tucker Laws Last Seen?. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a...
ahealthiermichigan.org
6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit
One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
Police search for missing endangered man, 24, in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road Tuesday, July 26 around 3:15 p.m. Police said friends and family have not...
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
oceanacountypress.com
Hesperia man pleads guilty to stealing catalytic converter.
HART — A 35-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 1, to larceny $1,000-$20,000 for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. Jason Alan Ennis, of 5430 E. Arthur Rd., is scheduled to appear for sentencing for the...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
West Michigan woman seriously injured after collision with dump truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 74-year-old West Olive woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a dump truck. According to Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies, the woman failed to stop at a stop sign when the crash occurred. The woman’s injuries are not life threatening, the...
Muskegon Co. police: serial tree-trimming scammer back at it, potentially dozens of victims
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An update to a scam warning 13 ON YOUR SIDE first issued all the way back in 2013. That's when a Muskegon County homeowner turned to us for action after getting scammed out of money she paid to a tree trimming service operated by Gary Lee Johnson.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Muskegon River cleanup and kayak giveaway coming up soon
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- The 11th annual Muskegon River Cleanup and kayak giveaway is coming up. The cleanup that historically has amassed enormous amounts of refuse will be Aug. 6, starting at the Bridgeton Township Park boat launch, 5631 W. South River Drive, near the corner of West 112th Street and Warner Avenue in Grant. Parking costs $5.
