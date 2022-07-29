ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate

By Zipporah Osei
Boston Globe
 4 days ago
www.boston.com

universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston's New England Puerto Rican Festival Wraps Up With Parade, Music

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — New England’s 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival finished up the weekend of celebrations with a parade Sunday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns to Boston. Parade-goers gathered on Cedar Street at noon, ending the parade route in Franklin Park where the festivities continued with music and amusement rides.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
BOSTON, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Grab Breakfast in Boston

Breakfast has always been touted as the most important meal of the day, the meal we eat to break the long fast of the previous night’s slumber. So, it’s no surprise that breakfast restaurants have been a staple for over a century. A case in point is the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
country1025.com

Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?

Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
BOSTON, MA

