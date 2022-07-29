ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren co-headline a St. Petersburg show next week

By Josh Bradley
cltampa.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Cat Power brings latest 'Covers' album to downtown Tampa next month

The setlist for Chan Marshall's last Tampa Bay appearance—opening for Alanis Morissette at the old Gary—included a cover of The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old indie songwriting icon's last local headlining set in September 2019 included takes on Nick Cave, The Velvet Underground and even Lana Del Rey. To...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Bob Marley is coming to Tampa next year

Bob Marley is coming to Tampa Bay. No, not that Bob Marley. This Bob Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine—and he’s coming to downtown Tampa in March. He’s no reggae icon, but Marley has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman”, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central and gained a national following for his stand-up routines and radio segment, “The World According to Bob.”
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Play about Tampa’s civil rights lunch counter sit-in is part of Stageworks Theatre’s 40th anniversary season

Tampa Bay’s longest running professional theater company, Stageworks Theatre, celebrates its 40th anniversary with new season announcements. Stageworks Theatre’s 2022-2023 six-show season will mark one of its most ambitious yet, with titles like “The Color Purple,” the premiere of Tampa playwright’s “When the Righteous Triumph” and many more.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Voting is now open for the 2022 Best of the Bay awards

Voting is now open for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay (BOTB) and runs through Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Nominees for Tampa Bay's beloved, and sometimes controversial, 32 years running celebration of all things local were gathered during the open nomination period over the summer when more than 50,000 people, places, businesses and events were submitted.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
cltampa.com

33 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

Genre-re-defining hip-hop duo They Hate Change has landed its Jagjaguwar debut, Finally, New, on countless best-of-the-year-so-far lists and racked up acclaim from critics drawn to a fresh, anglophilian, brand of rap that borrows from what feels like every strain of club music worth its salt. The Tampa group's no-cover Sunday...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Daryl Hall
cltampa.com

After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed

Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Loafing#Duke Energy Center#Hall Oates
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Where You Can Find Tampa Bay’s Largest Ice Cream Sandwich

In our opinion, the combination of ice cream and cookies is one of the closest things to dessert perfection. That’s why this store caught our attention! Here’s where you can find Tampa Bay’s largest ice cream sandwich!. Not that far from USF‘s Tampa campus, you’ll discover Cookie...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay

Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy