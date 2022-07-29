Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren co-headline a St. Petersburg show next week

www.cltampa.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Cat Power brings latest 'Covers' album to downtown Tampa next month
The setlist for Chan Marshall's last Tampa Bay appearance—opening for Alanis Morissette at the old Gary—included a cover of The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old indie songwriting icon's last local headlining set in September 2019 included takes on Nick Cave, The Velvet Underground and even Lana Del Rey. To...
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa next year
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa Bay. No, not that Bob Marley. This Bob Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine—and he’s coming to downtown Tampa in March. He’s no reggae icon, but Marley has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman”, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central and gained a national following for his stand-up routines and radio segment, “The World According to Bob.”
Play about Tampa’s civil rights lunch counter sit-in is part of Stageworks Theatre’s 40th anniversary season
Tampa Bay’s longest running professional theater company, Stageworks Theatre, celebrates its 40th anniversary with new season announcements. Stageworks Theatre’s 2022-2023 six-show season will mark one of its most ambitious yet, with titles like “The Color Purple,” the premiere of Tampa playwright’s “When the Righteous Triumph” and many more.
Voting is now open for the 2022 Best of the Bay awards
Voting is now open for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay (BOTB) and runs through Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Nominees for Tampa Bay's beloved, and sometimes controversial, 32 years running celebration of all things local were gathered during the open nomination period over the summer when more than 50,000 people, places, businesses and events were submitted.
Black Wall Street archaeologist Alicia Odewale is part of National Geographic Live series coming to Tampa
The National Geographic Live series will return to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts next year. The traveling series brings audiences into the experiences and research of speakers from across the world. Tampa's 2023 National Geographic Live three-show series features marine biologist Diva Amon, photographer and filmmaker Ami...
Tampa Repertory Theatre announces plays for 2022-23 season kicking off this fall
Three new plays are coming to The Tampa Repertory Theatre for its 2022-23 season starting this fall. Across three Tampa stages, the theater will present “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “The Elephant Man” and “All My Sons.”. This season’s theme revolves around ideas of...
Review: In St. Pete, Stephen Marley delivers ethereal takes on his and dad's songs at Jannus Live (w/photos)
A bus to Babylon stopped at St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live last night when Stephen Marley—an eight-time Grammy-winning reggae artist, and second eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley—left nothing to be desired in an absolutely ethereal performance. After two openers, Blvk H3ro and The Ries Brothers, Marley’s...
33 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Genre-re-defining hip-hop duo They Hate Change has landed its Jagjaguwar debut, Finally, New, on countless best-of-the-year-so-far lists and racked up acclaim from critics drawn to a fresh, anglophilian, brand of rap that borrows from what feels like every strain of club music worth its salt. The Tampa group's no-cover Sunday...
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
St. Pete residents demand housing in final community conversation about Tropicana Field site redevelopment
What is to become of the 86 acres encompassing St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field now sits? The space has a long history of broken promises, which Mayor Ken Welch is trying to amend. He remembers those broken promises, having grown up in the area before...
Tampa Bay Comic Convention expects record attendance
The convention features hundreds of booths, celebrity guests, panel discussions, photo opportunities, and more
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Find Tampa Bay’s Largest Ice Cream Sandwich
In our opinion, the combination of ice cream and cookies is one of the closest things to dessert perfection. That’s why this store caught our attention! Here’s where you can find Tampa Bay’s largest ice cream sandwich!. Not that far from USF‘s Tampa campus, you’ll discover Cookie...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
cltampa.com
15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay
Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
