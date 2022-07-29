Newtownards: Motorcyclist dies in crash

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
BBC
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
BBC
Oxford crash: Crane lorry driver did not see Jennifer Wong before crash
A cyclist died after she fell into the path of a crane lorry whose driver had not seen her, an inquest has heard. Jennifer Wong was hit in Headington Road, Oxford, at the junction with Headley Way, on 26 September 2021. Oxford Coroner's Court heard eyewitnesses saw the 32-year-old "wobbling"...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Father of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, speaks out
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old’s death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew...
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
BBC
Fire destroys 16th-Century Knowle Inn in Somerset
A pub management team has said they are "absolutely devastated" after a large fire ripped through the building. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to the Knowle Inn, near Bridgwater, in Somerset, at around 03:00 BST. A statement from the pubs management on Facebook said it was "lucky"...
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Canton, Cardiff, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
BBC
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
BBC
Murder charge after woman 'fell from height' near Wembley Stadium
A man has been charged with murder after reports a woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium. At about 02:30 BST on Friday, the Met Police received calls a woman had "fallen from height" in London Road. Emergency crews attended but Kathleen John, 39, died at the scene and her...
BBC
Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV
Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
BBC
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
BBC
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
BBC
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
BBC
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
BBC
Reading Station: Murder arrest after man dies on platform
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted on a railway platform. British Transport Police (BTP) said the 24-year-old victim was found injured on a platform at Reading Station at about 23:45 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
BBC
Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Comments / 0