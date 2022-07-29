ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Newtownards: Motorcyclist dies in crash

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Oxford crash: Crane lorry driver did not see Jennifer Wong before crash

A cyclist died after she fell into the path of a crane lorry whose driver had not seen her, an inquest has heard. Jennifer Wong was hit in Headington Road, Oxford, at the junction with Headley Way, on 26 September 2021. Oxford Coroner's Court heard eyewitnesses saw the 32-year-old "wobbling"...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newtownards#Police#Bst#Portaferry#Traffic Accident
BBC

Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire

Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire destroys 16th-Century Knowle Inn in Somerset

A pub management team has said they are "absolutely devastated" after a large fire ripped through the building. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to the Knowle Inn, near Bridgwater, in Somerset, at around 03:00 BST. A statement from the pubs management on Facebook said it was "lucky"...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned

A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV

Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
CLEVELAND, OH
BBC

Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court

A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion

A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder

A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading Station: Murder arrest after man dies on platform

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted on a railway platform. British Transport Police (BTP) said the 24-year-old victim was found injured on a platform at Reading Station at about 23:45 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked

Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy