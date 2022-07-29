West Genesee student wins SUNY ESF Book Award

The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) recently announced the inaugural SUNY ESF Book Award has been presented to Elle McNamara from West Genesee High School.

“The ESF Book Award recognizes a elle mcnamarahigh school student who excels in the area of science or service specifically concerning the environment,” said ESF President Joanie Mahoney. “The award also provides an opportunity to nurture the student’s desire to continue to learn and foster their growth and development as lifelong learners.”

According to her ESF in the High School teacher Chris Paoli, McNamara was chosen because she “lives and breathes the ESF curriculum. She doesn’t just keep what she learns in the classroom, but she brings it outside and shares it with others.”

McNamara is a junior, a talented artist and interested in birding.

“Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Distinguished Teaching Professor Robin Kimmerer is this year’s Book Award. Braiding Sweetgrass is a collection of essays weaving traditional ecological knowledge with scientific knowledge to examine the relationship people have and can have with the living environment. As a botanist, Kimmerer uses science to understand nature. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the idea that plants and animals are our oldest teachers and incorporates both in her research and teaching.

Schools that participate in the ESF in the High School dual enrollment program were invited to nominate a student. The ESF Book Award was bestowed at the high school’s spring awards ceremony.

The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) is dedicated to the study of the environment, developing renewable technologies, and building a sustainable and resilient future through design, policy, and management of the environment and natural resources. Members of the college community share a passion for protecting the health of the planet and a deep commitment to the rigorous application of science to improve the way humans interact with the world. The college offers academic programs ranging from the associate of applied science to the Doctor of Philosophy. ESF students live, study and do research on the main campus in Syracuse and on 25,000 acres of field stations in a variety of ecosystems across the state.

ESF in the High School is a collaboration between ESF and partner urban, rural, and suburban school districts across New York state. ESF in the High School enables qualified high school students to earn college credit and provides high school teachers an opportunity to teach as adjunct faculty to the college.