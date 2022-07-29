Atticus Savage receives Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship

Atticus Savage son of Brian Savage and Kelly Evans of Skaneateles was awarded the Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award at the 2022 Skaneateles High School Commencement Ceremony.

Savage plans on attending University of Albany in the fall and study physics.

During is high school years at Skaneateles, Savage worked part times jobs at Tops and most recently started summer job TJ Ventures. He also was a member of the Skaneateles Lakers Varsity Football team.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of a police officer and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or in public service sector, as well as one that demonstrates leadership and displays citizenship.

Savage’s uncle is a New York State Trooper. His grandfather first started his career in law enforcement with the Dewitt Police Department and then transferred to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department. His extended family of uncles were a Skaneateles police officer and FBI agent. They have all served by volunteering their local fire departments as well.

For the first time ever awarding this scholarship, all of his uncles and grandfather were friends with Chief Davis.

Savage was chosen by the Davis Family because of his being involved in community and school activities that helps others. He has served as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during Dicken’s Christmas in Skaneateles.

The Davis family believes that by establishing this memorial scholarship fund, the memory and legacy of Chief Davis will remain in hearts and minds year after year.

They were very pleased to award this year’s scholarship to Savage.

According to the Davis family, Savage displays kindness and caring to others, many of those qualities such as Chief Davis showed his community during his many years of service in Skaneateles.