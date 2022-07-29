The Home Page | Walking the Line at Johnny Cash’s House

Click here to read the full article. “Mami?” I had on my sweetest most grown-up voice as I sat on the kitchen counter, eight-year-old legs dangling and swinging as I watched my mother cook something from her ubiquitous American women’s magazines. I liked to watch out of curiosity and help when I could out of boredom and sometimes to try to bond with Mom, but the Anglo food was barely palatable. After growing up on Dominican and Chinese cuisine, this new American-food-only-in-this-house menu of meatloaf, overbaked cod, and macaroni salad had me nearly seeing my ribs. At least Mom took...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO