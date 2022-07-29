ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Lehman interview, the abortion lawsuit, and the end (?) for Braidy Industries

By Jazmin Smith, Robert Kahne
forwardky.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
forwardky.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Kentucky#Ohio River#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrat#The U S House#Braidy Industries
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller: When it Comes to Recession, the Democrats Aren’t in Touch With Reality

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined House Republican WHIP Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) for a press conference to shed light on the Biden Administration’s and Congressional Democrats’ attempts to redefine a recession as the economic crisis worsens.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy