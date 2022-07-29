Matt Lehman interview, the abortion lawsuit, and the end (?) for Braidy Industries

forwardky.com
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, one of the worst in state history, is continuing to rise. In a brief update on Friday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that "heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow." Hours later, he said the number of confirmed deaths had increased to 16.
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
Congresswoman Miller: When it Comes to Recession, the Democrats Aren’t in Touch With Reality
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined House Republican WHIP Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) for a press conference to shed light on the Biden Administration’s and Congressional Democrats’ attempts to redefine a recession as the economic crisis worsens.
