Watertown literacy group, M.E.L.T., returning to Malawi for first time since COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — One person was transported to Samaritan and two people were airlifted to Upstate after being involved in a head-on crash in Clayton on Monday night. According to New York State Police, around 8:47 p.m. on August 1, 84-year-old Randolph D. Heinle from Richfield, Ohio was operating a 2012 Audi and attempted to exit the Natali’s Restaurant parking lot. However, while attempting to leave the lot Heinle reportedly drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO