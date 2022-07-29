Watertown literacy group, M.E.L.T., returning to Malawi for first time since COVID-19

www.informnny.com
North Country facing foster parent shortage
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is currently facing a shortage of foster parents and families. This is an issue being tackled by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, a therapeutic foster care organization that services Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. According to CHJC Director...
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
Two airlifted after head-on crash in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — One person was transported to Samaritan and two people were airlifted to Upstate after being involved in a head-on crash in Clayton on Monday night. According to New York State Police, around 8:47 p.m. on August 1, 84-year-old Randolph D. Heinle from Richfield, Ohio was operating a 2012 Audi and attempted to exit the Natali’s Restaurant parking lot. However, while attempting to leave the lot Heinle reportedly drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from...
Update: Parish man dies after motorcycle, car crash in Mexico
UPDATE — Bruce Hinman, 74, died on July 30 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to New York State Police. The investigation into the collision is ongoing. ……………………. MEXICO N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– State Police are investigating a motorcycle/car crash...
Man arrested after hijacking Jefferson County Sheriff car, police chase
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a police chase early Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street in Watertown around 5:40 a.m. on August 1. The suspect,...
Lewis County man arrested on drug charges
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing felony charges as the result of a 15-month-long methamphetamine investigation. The Lewis County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the New York State Police Gang Narcotics Team and received a search warrant for 6669 State Route 2 in Martinsburg. The agencies were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including a K9 patrol unit to execute the search warrant on August 1 at 5:22 a.m.
