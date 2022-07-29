Crumbl Cookies celebrates Grand Opening in Victorville

www.vvng.com
claremont-courier.com
Just an early morning ursine stroll …
Click on the link in the story to see video from Claremont resident Alexis Boss-Hall, who spotted this large black bear strolling southbound on Towne Avenue near the Scripps Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. After strolling for a few minutes the animal turns and jumps a wall, making its way into the adjacent neighborhood. photo/Alexis Boss-Hall.
Twenty Four Seven Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 108-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. The new addition brings the company’s total portfolio to 26 hotels, 17 of which are in the Golden State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005209/en/ Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)
2urbangirls.com
Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza
ADELANTO, Calif. – The Burning Treez Festival will take over the Adelanto Stadium on August 27th with renowned hip hop and R&B artists gracing the stage, headlined by Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, and other legendary lyricists. In the parking lot, the Raider Nation will...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
edmidentity.com
The Lineup for Escape Halloween 2022 Has Landed
Artists including Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Eric Prydz, Subtronics, Sub Zero Project, and more are set to play Escape Halloween this year!. There are just under 100 days left until the spookiest time of the year, Halloween – and Insomniac is amped to make a return to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino for two days of freakshow fun at Escape Halloween. Set to take place October 28-29, the 11th edition of this spooky festival will allow those who dare to enter to be bewitched by the thrills and horrors of the production that are sure to make anyone go mad.
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
kion546.com
More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued
CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
vvng.com
Classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville ransacked during a burglary
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville was ransacked during a commercial burglary. It happened on July 27, 2022, at about 7:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Hook Blvd. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the unknown suspects pried open a door to the...
City of Fontana: One more day until the Fontana Arts Festival!
Get ready for some great FOOD. With 7 different food and snack vendors, there are plenty of options to tame any appetite.🍗 🍕 🌽🍛. Details: (909) 349-6975 or https://t.co/XUlWilGFLf.
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Monday: Thunderstorms around mountains and High Desert
Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire. There is still rain on the radar, but lightning is no longer being indicated within the cells. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. for local mountains and San Bernardino County High Desert. As of 3:50 p.m., these are some...
vvng.com
Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night. On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
tylerwoodgroup.com
429 Crater Lake Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219082576DA)
This Centrally located 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home sits on a quiet Cul-de-Sac in the tree filled neighborhood of Fox Farm. Vaulted Wood Beam ceilings and a massive brick fireplace accent the living room with room for the entire family- there's even a game table for family poker night. The kitchen features solid surface countertops and a double oven for cooking holiday meals for the crew! And there's a master suite with giant shower in the en-suite. The four additional bedrooms offer lots of space and there's even a fun 'bunkhouse' bedroom. This successful Vacation Rental boasts a game room off of the living room featuring foosball and shuffleboard. Plus a huge outdoor Spa on the back deck. Home is also handicap accessible Sold fully furnished including the game tables and currently averaging $60K in gross rentals for the last 2 years it's ready to go.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport hosts concert, gets ready for flights to begin Aug. 4
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) welcomed an estimated 3,000 people on July 23, but the guests didn’t depart or arrive on airline flights. At least not yet. Instead, they arrived at SBD to enjoy the Ready for Takeoff concert, a celebration of first-ever scheduled airline service. Daily nonstop flights...
Riverside Fire Department launches life-saving PulsePoint app
The mobile app is called Pulse-Point Respond…. which will now be connected to Riverside's 911 dispatch center. The application notifies users when a person nearby is reported to be experiencing a cardiac arrest. "For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 10%,"...
vvng.com
15-year-old stabbed outside a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times outside of a house party Friday night in Victorville. It happened at about 11:18 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the 14400 block of Estero Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that the victim...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
