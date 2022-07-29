Boston Police seeking help in locating missing man who suffers from a developmental disability

Boston police search for missing 24-year-old man who suffers from a developmental disability

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating a missing 24-year-old man who is said to suffer from a developmental disability.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones was last seen Thursday morning around 9:30 in the area of Sawyer Ave. in Dorchester.

Police said Alleyne-Jones was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers.

According to police, Alleyne-Jones has been located at the South Bay movie theater, TD Garden, Comfort Inn Randolph, Logan Airport, Ashmont MBTA Station, and Burger King in the past.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District C-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

