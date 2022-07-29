ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Police seeking help in locating missing man who suffers from a developmental disability

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Boston police search for missing 24-year-old man who suffers from a developmental disability

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating a missing 24-year-old man who is said to suffer from a developmental disability.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones was last seen Thursday morning around 9:30 in the area of Sawyer Ave. in Dorchester.

Police said Alleyne-Jones was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers.

According to police, Alleyne-Jones has been located at the South Bay movie theater, TD Garden, Comfort Inn Randolph, Logan Airport, Ashmont MBTA Station, and Burger King in the past.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District C-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home

NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
NORTH READING, MA
Authorities identify 2 people who were killed in rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash in Worcester over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 290 near Exit 25 around 7 a.m. Saturday found a 2001 Nissan Frontier that rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
Death investigation underway in Charlestown

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
BOSTON, MA
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
BOSTON, MA
