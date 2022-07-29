IB School Selection Draws Complaints

www.loudounnow.com
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
fredericksburg.today
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Preservation Society to Award Grants
The Loudoun Preservation Society will award eight historic preservation grants at its annual ceremony on Sept. 22, the nonprofit has announced. The grants are meant to be “pump-priming” grants, typically in the $500 to $5,000 range, to help stimulate community interest in funding a preservation project while publicizing the effort. The Loudoun Preservation Society has awarded the grants since 1973, helping to promote dozens of historic preservation, rehabilitation, research, and education projects.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
loudounnow.com
Back to School Supply Drive Underway in Sterling
It’s Aug. 1 and that means the first day of school is just around the corner. During the month of August, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) will host another Back-to-School Supply Drive to assist students, families, and educators in the Sterling District to alleviate the burden of back-to-school shopping as much as possible.
ffxnow.com
Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital
Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Loudoun County Fair
Thanks for the nice array of photos. Looks like a good time was had by all. Renss Greene did a great job chronicling the day. Photos of the animals were really cool. And I really liked the panoramic view from the Ferris wheel. Welcome to August Loudoun!
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
mymcmedia.org
The Race for County Executive: The Latest
Certified volunteers continue to canvass ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. As of Friday morning, there were 22,000 more mail-in ballots and 8,000 provisional ballots to process. And the latest results are in. With a 39.32% share of the current ballots counted, challenger David Blair maintains the slight lead...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
ffxnow.com
Demolition of former Cameron Glen nursing home to begin next week
The former Inova Cameron Glen Care Center, a 150-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility in Reston, will soon be no more. Inova plans to demolish the building — which has sat unused since 2014 — beginning next week. The process will start off with tree removal. Nursing homes beds...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Fairfax County Teachers Journeyed to the Ukrainian Border to Make a Difference
The couple worked with World Central Kitchen to distribute meals for those in need. Now, they’re ready to share those experiences in the classroom. Earlier this year, two married Fairfax County Public School educators each took a separate, self-funded trip to the Ukrainian border to assist with World Central Kitchen, celebrity chef José Andres’ nonprofit devoted to providing meals after natural disasters (and in this case, war).
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
WSET
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
