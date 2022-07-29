Tyson Fury Announces Bizarre Plan To Be Elected Prime Minister In 2030

Read on www.sportbible.com
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol during England's Euro 2022 final win
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol following England's Euro 2022 final win over Germany according to a former royal butler. The Lionesses ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first major honour and England's first trophy in 56 years. Chloe Kelly's goal in extra time gave...
"People go to the toilet, clean the teeth" - Pep Guardiola reacts to bizarre Erling Haaland stories in the British press
Moving to England was a big decision for Erling Haaland. After successful stints in Norway, Austria and Germany, the 22-year-old striker felt it was time to join Manchester City and begin a journey with the club he has supported since a small child. Ever since his move to the Etihad...
Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?
A few months ago, some senior European football figures were in England for a meeting, and talk naturally turned to the “product” the Premier League is. There was admiration, but also aggravation.A sentiment shared that evening, that is increasingly echoed across the continent, is that England’s elite competition is now “so arrogant” it “would be great if it fell”.In one sense, you couldn’t have a greater indication of the Premier League’s power than such resentment. There has been satisfaction within Camp Nou at how Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, as that’s the way...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Hannibal Mejbri Is ‘Ready To Risk Everything' To Succeed At Manchester United
With Manchester United’s current midfield options looking quite slim in terms of quality going into the 2022-23 Premier League season, one academy star who could be given his chance to shine is 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri. There has been a lot of talk around the youngster’s name in recent times,...
The 8 new Premier League rules for the 2022/23 campaign
The Premier League has confirmed as many as eight major rule changes as we approach the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Manchester United begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time kick-off, which will be Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the club’s manager.
Punters Back Man United To Be RELEGATED From The Premier League At Massive Odds
Punters have BACKED Manchester United to be RELEGATED from the Premier League this season at huge odds. Erik ten Hag is in charge of the Red Devils for the 2022/23 campaign following a disastrous term last season. Man United finished in sixth place last season, conceding a whopping 56 goals...
