Shit's Golden! With Chris Tellez
Join the longest running comedy show in Austin with endless stand-up from the best in town!. - Hosted by Chris Tellez, Shit's Golden returns August 1st with another amazing line up, featuring…. Tone Bell. Deric Posten. Tony Casillas. Dulce Mac. Chris Hills. Arielle Isaac Norman. Brandi Davis. Ehsan Ahmad. And...
Circle Brewing Company
In 2010, Circle Brewing Co. was founded by childhood friends Ben Sabel and Judson Mulherin. We began with little money and an over-abundance of passion. With some help from our friends and family, we pooled the money to retain a lease and start construction on the brewery in March of that year. After a long and grueling buildout, a few equipment delays, and a combination of good and bad luck, we brewed our first batch of beer on December 9th, 2010, our ENVY Amber.
