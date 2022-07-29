ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Talladega Authorities Seek Answers in Thursday Murder; Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers

elmoreautauganews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elmoreautauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimestoppers#Murder#Central Alabama#Silver#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information connected to a shooting where one man died and another was injured Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga on calls of a reported gunshot victim. Azekiel Javon […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy