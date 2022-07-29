Talladega Authorities Seek Answers in Thursday Murder; Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers

elmoreautauganews.com
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Man killed in Alabama car crash
According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County.
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
police1.com
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
wvtm13.com
Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Jefferson County man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 deadly dispute over basketball
A 50-year-old man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man during a dispute over basketball. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found LaShawn Addaryl Netherly, 50, guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Netherly was initially charged with murder in the 2019 slaying of 53-year-old Herman Williams.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information connected to a shooting where one man died and another was injured Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga on calls of a reported gunshot victim. Azekiel Javon […]
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
50 arrested, charged with 116 drug offenses in east Alabama
Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and Aug. 1.
