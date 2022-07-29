Lower Allen Twp. Police arrest 18-year-old with stolen firearm

www.abc27.com
Related
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach
A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia woman receives maximum sentence for brutal death of 4-year-old in her care
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia woman received the maximum sentence Tuesday in the child abuse death of a 4-year-old girl in 2019. Samiya Brown had pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an instrument in a crime. Her sentencing hearing detailed a litany of injuries on every part of Zya Singleton’s body.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police ask public for help finding man missing from Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who has gone missing from Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities. Dale Jefferies was last seen in the 5000 block of Orville Avenue June 24, police said. Jefferies is six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about...
New surveillance video shows Amazon driver run over with own vehicle after carjacking
BALTIMORE -- Surveillance video WJZ obtained shows the frightening moment when a delivery driver working for Amazon was struck by her own vehicle after a carjacking.The driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early Saturday morning in the Wyman Park neighborhood of North Baltimore at Beech and Craycombe avenues. She took the key fob with her. A man got inside the vehicle and took off, her sister said. When he discovered there was no key inside, he drove back toward her, running her over at high speed. She was thrown to the curb and unable to move. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing. According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”
Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...
Police identify 20-year-old woman found dead in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday evening in Aberdeen.Officers were called to the unit block East Inca Street shortly after 5 p.m. in response to someone in cardiac arrest, Aberdeen police said. When they arrived, they found the woman dead with injuries consistent with a homicide, police said.The woman, later identified as 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, lived on the same street where she was found dead, according to police.No information about the nature of the woman's injuries was immediately released.Hamilton's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will determine her cause and manner of death. The investigation into her death is ongoing.
Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail. Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges. Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family...
Property dispute leads to one man being shot and killed in Summers County
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man is dead after an altercation occurred over a property dispute in Summers County. According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, at around 6 pm on Friday, a shots fired call was reported at the intersection of Route 3 and 12 and Eagle Branch Road.
A single mom who worked a second job as an Amazon delivery driver had her car stolen and was run over as she dropped off packages: report
The woman suffered serious injuries, including a broken hip and ribs and a collapsed lung, Fox News Baltimore reported.
Family believes 71-year-old had medical emergency before car plunged into quarry
REISTERSTOWN, Md. -- Loved ones of a woman who died Wednesday night after her car plunged into a Reisterstown quarry believe she might have suffered a medical episode beforehand.Officers and firefighters responding to a call of a vehicle sinking in the quarry in the 600 block of Quarry View Court in Reisterstown found the woman's SUV flipped over in the water, police said. Rescuers pulled her from the water but she did not survive.Police and family members on Thursday identified the woman as 71-year-old Ella Zagranichny.Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe Zagranichny was in the process of parking her...
Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
27-year-old man dies after being shot in the head, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head on Monday night, the Baltimore Police Department said.Officers responded to the 2400 block of Kermit Court in the Westport neighborhood about 9:24 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Comments / 0