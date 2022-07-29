ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee woman attacks officers, calls 911 from police car

By Melissa Moon
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened and attacked officers working an accident scene, then called emergency dispatch and threatened to kill them.

Jayanta Greenwood, 23, was charged with three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and making a non-emergency 911 call. She is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Officers said Greenwood was at the scene of a crash Wednesday night at Person Avenue and Castalia Street in South Memphis but was not involved in the wreck.

They said she began pushing against Memphis firefighters and repeatedly entered their working space after being told several times to step back.

Police said Greenwood made a threat toward one officer and took a swing at another before being forced to the ground and taken into custody. They say she kicked the passenger-side window of the police vehicle.

She then allegedly called 911 from inside the vehicle and told the dispatcher that she would “kill officers if they didn’t let me out.”

Officers said they were forced to restrain Greenwood’s legs so she couldn’t hurt herself or police property.

They said Greenwood was still able to bite and scratch one officer and spit on another.

Greenwood was taken to the Regional One Medical Center, where she was cleared by medical staff to go to jail.

